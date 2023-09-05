Chocolate orange lovers rejoice - belVita has introduced a new delicious flavour to its Baked Bar range, inspired by the iconic flavour pairing.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bursting with vibrant, citrusy, orange zest, and rich, dark chocolate chunks, the new Baked Bar is the ultimate in taste and texture combinations. Soft but crunchy and baked with wholegrains; each bite simply melts in your mouth.

The bars are a natural source of fibre, and are made with five different wholegrains wheat, oats, buckwheat, barley and spelt - perfect to keep you going throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ultimate snack for any break - whether you’re looking for a bite between meetings or a break from running errands - the new belVita Baked Bar Dark Chocolate & Orange has you covered.

The ultimate snack for going back to school, belVita Baked Bar Dark Chocolate & Orange.

But these bars aren’t just for on-the-go snacking, take a sumptuous Baked Bar break with a cuppa, whilst curled up on the sofa with a good book or relaxing in a sunny spot.

Gabriella Sargeant, Brand Manager for belVita at Mondelēz International says: ‘We’re thrilled to bring a winning flavour combination* to the belVita Baked Bar range with the launch of Dark Chocolate & Orange. The soft but chewy bar, with a mouth-watering combination of dark chocolate chunks and citrusy orange pieces is a taste sensation that’s perfect for any break during the day.’

belVita Baked Bar Dark Chocolate & Orange (RRP: £1.75 for a pack of four) are now available in ASDA, Tesco and Morrisons.