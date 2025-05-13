Some restaurants are perfect for dates - low lighting, quiet and romantic - while others are favoured for business lunches.

However, everyone is looking for that all-rounder - an eatery that is suitable for any occasion.

Looking to share some small plates and affordable glasses of wine with some friends, it’s perfect.

However, despite the relatively reasonable prices, the food is of fine dining quality, worthy for special occasions.

Its location also makes it an excellent choice for a light business lunch or dinner.

And the low-light, classy interiors - designed by Nina Woodcraft who also put together Silo in Hackney Wick - make a perfect spot for a date.

These incorporate materials to minimise waste throughout.

The sleek banquette and booth seating is made from rescued diseased London elm wood that would otherwise have been burned, while the table tops and bar facade have been crafted using recycled Smile Plastics sheets.

The dedication to sustainability can be felt in the menu as well - discarded fruit peel from the kitchen is used in the cocktails, while the wine list is full of organic, low-intervention drops.

The mango sticky rice is a beautifully sweet aperitif made from a mango vodka and rice syrup, while I have a delicate and light Grignolino from Piedmonte, in Italy, which compliments the food perfectly.

And the food is the real star of the show, and even though the menu is relatively small we really struggled on choosing what not to order.

And it’s a real departure from Murat’s previous ventures - Route, a successful bistro in Dalston, and Amber, which is nearby in Aldgate East.

They focused on his roots in Turkey and the eastern Mediterranean, where his grandfather taught him to cook.

He moved to London as a teenager to train as an electrical engineer, but quickly found his calling in the restaurant industry - starting out as a potwash at a greasy spoon.

Now in his third restaurant, Murat has expanded his offering, with the menu influenced by his love of travel.

We start with the potato bread, smoky from the grill, which goes perfectly with the burrata.

The saltiness of the chilli oil and peanuts and sweetness of apricots cut through the rich cheese perfectly.

The mussel skewers are small, but being finished on the barbecue leaves them beautifully smoky.

Some of Murat’s influences from Turkey shine through with carrots, which are soft, sweet and buttery and surrounded by labneh, missing just a hint of seasoning.

The fried chicken is a must order, crispy thighs covered in a crunchy south-east Asian salad rich in coriander.

The best of the small plates comes last, mushroom dumplings with a garlic yoghurt flavoured with mint and Aleppo chillis that makes me want to lick the plate clean.

Due to our gluttony with the starters, we’re advised to order just one main, the adana lamb skewer - a beautiful fine dining version of a Turkish kebab, with a deliciously charred pepper and red onion.

This is easily big enough for two people, and the super crispy, thick-cut chips and punchy aioli are the perfect side.

The only thing I would say about this is the lamb is served quite pink - as I like it - but if you prefer it cooked well done then it’s probably best to let the waiter know when ordering.

Despite our stomachs rapidly filling up, I cannot say no to the stunning looking desserts.

The semolina halva, topped with beautifully light whipped coconut and preserved lemon, is delicious, but if you go to Ara you have to order the chocolate Basque cheesecake.

It’s unlike any other cheesecake I’ve tried with the perfect amount of salt and chilli to complement the rich chocolaty flavours.

If you’re meeting friends or on a date in east London, Ara is the place for any occasion.