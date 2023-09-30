Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Aldi shoppers go gravy for its Sunday roast filled Yorkshires as they return to stores

Aldi has revolutionised the nation’s comfort dinner experience with the return of its Inspired Cuisine Filled Yorkshire Puddings (£2.99, 400g/380g).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Available in two hearty options - Chicken Roast Dinner and Sausage and Mash, these Autumn dinner staples are now back in stores by popular demand.

For those after a fun twist on the classic Sunday roast, the generously stuffed Roast Dinner Filled Yorkshire Pudding (£2.99, 400g) is available in a Roast Chicken Variant. Complete with stuffing, veg and gravy – this truly is the ultimate roast dinner, and for just £2.99!

Also returning is the ultimate Autumn comfort food, the Inspired Cuisine Sausage and Mash Filled Yorkshire Pudding (£2.99, 380g) - two succulent pork sausages are nestled in fluffy mash with peas, and covered in a rich onion gravy, all contained within one yummy Yorkshire.

Aldi’s transformation of the humble Yorkshire pud, recently voted as Britain’s favourite regional delicacy, has caused a flurry of social media excitement surrounding their return to stores. One excited shopper begged “PLEASE can we have these all year round” with another exclaiming “oh wow, Aldi smashing it again!”

These delicious all-in-one delights will satisfy any Sunday lunch craving at an unbeatable price.

Shoppers can bag the Filled Yorkshire Puddings in store or online via Click & Collect now!

