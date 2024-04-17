Aldi launches McDonald’s inspired spicy chicken nuggets for less than half the price
Aldi’s NEW Oakhurst 12 Spicy Chicken Nuggets (£1.99, 300g) offer a deliciously crispy, flavoursome spiced nugget complete with sweet chilli and BBQ dips, for £2.70 less than nine McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.
Having not been sold in the UK since September 2022, nugget fans have been begging McDonald’s to bring back the spicy delights with one shopper even exclaiming ‘I would do ANYTHING for these to be permanent’. Luckily, Aldi’s new offering gives all of the heat-packed crispy chicken goodness, for less than half the price.
Aldi’s popular Oakhurst 4 Chicken Strips (£2.69, 225g) which come with a deliciously crispy breadcrumb coating and tender chicken fillet inside, have also launched this month with a brand-NEW garlic mayo dip. These strips give the McDonald’s Chicken Selects a run for their money – at almost half the price of the £4.89 branded alternative.
What’s more, Aldi is also releasing the NEW protein packed Roosters Chicken Skewers (£2.99, 340g) in three mouthwatering flavours of BBQ, Teriyaki, and Salt & Chilli, making the perfect addition to any sharing platter.
Aldi’s Oakhurst Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Strips and Roosters Chicken Skewers are now available in store and via Click & Collect.
