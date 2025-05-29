As we are approaching the warmer months of the year, you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.
In West Yorkshire, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Here is a list of the 11 best places to dine al fresco in West Yorkshire - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. Emporio Italia, Ilkley
Emporio Italia in Ilkley has a 4.8* rating from 840 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The most wonderful piece of Italy in Ilkley. Family run, fabulous helpful service with gorgeous authentic food, this is not the usual Italian restaurant, it is a unique concept as Luigi the owner chef explains the dishes to diners before ordering and that really makes it even more special.” | Tripadvisor
2. The Agora, Horsforth
The Agora in Horsforth has a 4.7* rating from 648 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely and tasty food with wonderful and welcoming staff. Had the meze for 2 and it was amazing! Thanks. We will be back for sure.” | Google Maps
3. Pizza Punks, Leeds
Pizza Punks in Leeds has a 4.8* rating from 1,333 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went for a bottomless brunch for my birthday and had a lovely time! Good selection of drinks and food is fab. Bar staff are lovely and make great cocktails!” | Google Maps
4. Pavé, Haworth
Pavé in Haworth has a 4.9* rating from 437 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food, great service. Came for an anniversary meal and they could not do enough for us. Loved it. Will be back again.” | Tripadvisor
5. Fourth Floor Brassiere and Bar at Harvey Nichols, Leeds
Fourth Floor Brassiere and Bar at Harvey Nichols in Leeds has a 4.3* rating from 1,630 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food and excellent service. My husband and I enjoyed a lovely lunch together, the food was very good, and Gavina was an outstanding host.” | Tripadvisor
6. Pranzo Italian, Horsforth
Pranzo Italian in Horsforth has a 4.8* rating from 372 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Another visit and it did not disappoint. Great food, great service and a great atmosphere. The menu was varied with some lovely seasonal specials on there. We could try the wine before we decided on which to go for too. Will definitely go back.” | Tripadvisor
