6 . Pranzo Italian, Horsforth

Pranzo Italian in Horsforth has a 4.8* rating from 372 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Another visit and it did not disappoint. Great food, great service and a great atmosphere. The menu was varied with some lovely seasonal specials on there. We could try the wine before we decided on which to go for too. Will definitely go back.” | Tripadvisor