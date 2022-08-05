Having first been introduced to Britain in the early 1840s, afternoon tea was seen as the solution to the Royal's waves of hunger as the day progressed.
Nowadays, afternoon tea is enjoyed by everyone and is the perfect excuse to splurge on a classic jam and cream scone or a decadent piece of cake.
Whether you prefer a traditional tea or coffee to accompany your afternoon snack, or the more recent evolvement of a glass of bubbly, there are countless places across Leeds for you to treat your taste buds to next week.
1. The Ivy
Why not head down to The Ivy for a deal that's being held especially for Afternoon Tea week? Indulge in an array of delicious bite-size foods including Ivy Cure smoked salmon and cream cheese fingers, courgette and basil double decker rolls, and and red velvet raspberry cake, all accompanied with a choice of tea, coffee, or champagne.
Photo: The Ivy
2. Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom
With a selection of eight afternoon tea's to choose from, this vintage tearoom will not disappoint. From traditional, to Caribbean, to seafood, Just Grand! will have you feeling full and satisfied. As well as an offering of savoury and sweet delicacies such as egg mayo and chilli finger sandwiches and scones with real clotted cream, the tearoom also offers a varied drink menu, with hot drinks being served in bone china teacups.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Le Chalet
Le Chalet offers a French take on afternoon tea, with a hot or cold food menu to choose from. Expect to be spoilt for choice with food items such as mussels mariniere, brie finger sandwiches, and of course a selection of sweet treats including tasty macaroons and cakes. Add wine or champagne for an extra treat. Pictured is owner and head chef Nermine George.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Crafthouse
Enjoy melt in the mouth pastries, an array of finger sandwiches, and desserts of every sweet lovers dreams when you dine at the Crafthouse. The menu includes golden sultana scones with Devon clotted cream, as well as an assortment of refined finger sandwiches and tarts. Afternoon tea is available every Thursday-Sunday, 12.30-2.30pm, with a free-flowing prosseco deal on offer if you'd like to go bottomless.
Photo: James Hardisty