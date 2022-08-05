2. Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom

With a selection of eight afternoon tea's to choose from, this vintage tearoom will not disappoint. From traditional, to Caribbean, to seafood, Just Grand! will have you feeling full and satisfied. As well as an offering of savoury and sweet delicacies such as egg mayo and chilli finger sandwiches and scones with real clotted cream, the tearoom also offers a varied drink menu, with hot drinks being served in bone china teacups.

Photo: James Hardisty