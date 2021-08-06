The tradition began as a Royal's request for an afternoon snack to ward off hunger pangs, but it's now a welcome excuse to indulge on a selection of finger sandwiches, scones topped with jam and cream and delicious cakes. There are plenty of bars and restaurants serving afternoon tea in Leeds, from traditional offerings and boozy deals to the more adventurous. Here, we've rounded up 10 of the best afternoon tea selections in the city:
1. Dakota
Dine in style with luxury hotel Dakota’s classic afternoon tea, which includes a selection of delicate finger sandwiches, homemade cakes and scones served with thick Devonshire clotted cream. Sparkling wines and cocktails are available for an extra lashing of decadence.
2. Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom
This cosy tearoom serves its afternoon tea on a traditional three-tier china plate stand. The selection includes classic finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones with strawberry jam and Cornish cream, topped off with homemade fruitcake and a chunk of Wensleydale cheese or homemade cake of your choice. It’s served with unlimited Yorkshire Tea and coffee.
3. Crafthouse
Crafthouse’s afternoon tea has been carefully curated by its expert pastry chefs. Expect mini savouries such as quiche lorraine, finger sandwiches and truffle cream cheese gougeres, and sweets including macarons and scones with Devon cream and raspberry jam. Wash it down with a selection of teas and coffees, or indulge in bottomless prosecco.
4. Livin’ Italy
Visit the Granary Wharf restaurant for an Italian twist on afternoon tea. Start with savouries including mini arancini suppli or polenta and friarielli, before satisfying your sweet tooth with treats including mini tiramisu and a frollino biscuit with strawberry jam. Top it all off with a glass of Italian prosecco.