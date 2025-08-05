A taste of Japan comes to Sheffield: Sendai Tanabata Festival at Cambridge Street Collective

Cambridge Street Collective, Europe’s biggest purpose-built food hall, is set to transform into a colourful celebration of Japanese culture as it hosts Sendai Tanabata, the iconic Japanese star festival, right in the heart of Sheffield.

Rooted in the romantic legend of Orihime and Hikoboshi, two lovers separated by the Milky Way, who are allowed to meet just once a year. The Sendai Tanabata Festival is a much-loved summer tradition in Japan, especially in Sendai City, where the streets come alive with paper decorations, music, and celebration. Now, the spirit of this beautiful festival is making its way to Sheffield for an unforgettable day of food, culture, and connection.

A Day of Discovery and Delights

From morning until late afternoon, guests can immerse themselves in hands-on experiences, performances, and food that capture the essence of Japanese summer festivals.

Dragon Roll Sushi Special

10 am – 11 am: Start your day with a Sushi Making Workshop hosted in KYŌYŪ, Sheffield’s hidden rooftop Japanese BBQ and Sushi Bar. Learn how to roll sushi like a pro in this hands-on session that leads into the wider festival celebration.

11 am – 12 pm:

Sip and savour at the Premium Sake Tasting, a social hour to explore the refined flavours of Japan’s iconic drink.

12:45 pm – 1 pm: Witness a powerful moment of tradition with the free Kagami Biraki (Sake Barrel Breaking Ceremony). A ritual of good fortune and new beginnings, this shared celebration will open the day’s official festivities.

Snow Crab Pizza Sushi Special

1 pm – 2:30 pm: Enjoy the vibrant energy of the free Sakura Dance Performance, bringing the beauty of Japanese summer festivals to the stage.

1 pm – 3:30 pm: Unleash your creativity in a Japanese Painting Workshop with Floating Art. Learn the basics of Nihonga and paint your own masterpiece inspired by summer flowers to take home.

12 pm – 4 pm: Drop in to the free Origami Workshop, which is suitable for all ages. Learn the delicate and meditative art of Japanese paper folding.

12 pm – 4 pm: Explore Japanese-inspired pop-up stalls featuring gifts, crafts and traditional goods.

Sake Tasting at Sendai Tanabata

Don’t miss Tiny Shop’s matcha milk tea and ice cream, as well as enjoying the unique interactive Japanese Charcoal BBQ experience on the rooftop at KYŌYŪ, or dive into the exclusive Japanese fusion ramen from Saiko Ramen, the sister brand of KYŌYŪ.

Festival-Only Food Specials

In true Tanabata spirit, food is at the heart of the celebration. Cambridge Street Collective will be serving exclusive sushi specials available only on Sunday, 10th August:

Snow Crab Pizza – a crispy deep-fried rice base topped with marinated snow crab, gooey mozzarella, orange tobiko, black truffle mayo, and a sweet kabayaki drizzle.

Dragon Roll – Premium salmon, melty cheese, and leek rolled in crispy golden batter, finished with black caviar, truffle mayo, and kabayaki sauce.

A Shared Experience Like No Other

“KYŌYŪ in Japanese means sharing experience and community,” says Kevin, Chef Executive of KYŌYŪ Japanese BBQ and Sushi Bar and Saiko Ramen. “We’re always going out in family groups or with friends, and we love the experience of cooking at the table. Our BBQ concept is about bringing people together for something memorable. Sendai Tanabata is exactly that.”

Whether you’re a Japanese culture enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for a unique day out, Sendai Tanabata at Cambridge Street Collective is a celebration not to miss.

Come and celebrate a story written in the stars, right here in Sheffield.

About Cambridge Street Collective

Cambridge Street Collective is one of three (soon to be four) existing food halls curated by Blend Family. Since opening in May 2024, the venue has quickly established itself as a powerhouse of food, culture, and community.

Located in the heart of Sheffield city centre, Cambridge Street Collective is Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall, home to a dynamic mix of global cuisines, rooftop experiences, and cultural events. In just a short time, it has earned recognition, winning Best Food Hall at the British Street Food Awards.

A destination for discovery, connection, and shared experiences, Cambridge Street Collective continues to raise the bar for what a food hall can be.