A guide to Merrion Street: Every Bar in the Leeds city centre nightlife hotspot

3. The Key Club

Key Club The Key Cub, in the Merrion Centre, is one one of the best gig venues in Leeds for rock and alternative fans. However if your favourite artist or band isn't on that night, you can also head there for the club nights. Fuel is held every Friday and is all about rock, pop and indie anthems in room one, and metal and hardcore in room two. The Garage club night is held every Saturday from 11pm to 4am. There is a guilty pleasures room, but this night is all about rock. Pictured Bob Vylan at The Key Club during Live at Leeds festival. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

