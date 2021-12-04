A guide to Merrion Street: Every Bar in the Leeds city centre nightlife hotspot

Though the road starts up by the Merrion centre, most of the action - with the exception of Key Club - is towards the lower end of the road, near to Vicar Lane.
Here, we've put together a guide to every venue you can expect to find, and all that they offer.
Undefined: readMore
1. Liv Bar
Liv Bar is a small and cosy cocktail bar. Music-wise it is mainly dance and indie, with live DJs every Friday and Saturday.
Photo: Google
2. Parkside Tavern
Further down the road is Parkside Tavern. This is a great spot if you're after a pint - they have 18 lines of beer - or a game of pool as there are four full-size pool tables. Live sport is shown on a Saturday, there's a 'Cask Wednesday' night where ales are £2.60 and free gaming all day sunday. Free pool and darts anyone? It also has plenty of outdoor seating and a roof terrace, making it ideal for warmer months. A full food menu is served here.
Photo: Google
3. The Key Club
Key Club The Key Cub, in the Merrion Centre, is one one of the best gig venues in Leeds for rock and alternative fans. However if your favourite artist or band isn't on that night, you can also head there for the club nights. Fuel is held every Friday and is all about rock, pop and indie anthems in room one, and metal and hardcore in room two. The Garage club night is held every Saturday from 11pm to 4am. There is a guilty pleasures room, but this night is all about rock. Pictured Bob Vylan at The Key Club during Live at Leeds festival. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Manahatta
For a swankier night out, look no further than Manahatta. Like its namesake on Greek Street, this bar offers a excellent choice of cocktails and food within a upmarket setting. From Sunday to Wednesday you can even enjoy 2-4-1 cocktails from a selection menu including a Rhubarb Fizz, Espresso Martini and Manahatta Spritz.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe