' A grown up approach to drinking' New Headingley wine shop gets go-ahead

A wine shop could be allowed to open in Leeds after promising a “grown up” approach to drinking in a busy student area.

Once Upon a Vine has applied to the council for a licence for its new premises in Headingley Central.

The shop, on the route of the Otley Run pub crawl, would sell bottles of wine and offer a table service for customers to drink on the premises.

Leeds City Council will decide on permission for a licence at a hearing on Monday, November 10.

A poster in the shop window said: “We do not want to play any part in the Otley Run.

“We are first and foremost a wine shop with a drink-in element secondary to that.”

Complaints have been made of rowdy behaviour on the famous pub crawl, which draws thousands of people to Headingley at weekends.

The council received five letters of support for the licence application, along with two objections on the grounds of public nuisance.

The poster said bookings would be required in advance at the shop for groups of more than six people and draught beers would not be sold.

A council report said the licence would allow alcohol sales until 11pm daily.

But the window poster said the shop would open until 10pm, Monday to Friday, 10.30pm on Saturdays and 8pm on Sundays.

It said: “We welcome students, responsible drinkers and wine enthusiasts. We will not become part of any anti-social drinking problems in Headingley.

“Hopefully a more grown up approach will see us become part of the solution.”

Councillors will have the option of granting or refusing the licence, or allowing it with additional conditions.

Conditions to prevent nuisance behaviour have been agreed with West Yorkshire Police and the council.