9 places where children eat free or cheaper in Leeds this summer - including Slap & Pickle and Las Iguanas

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

Summer holidays can get pricey - but here are nine family-friendly restaurants in Leeds where you can enjoy a meal without breaking the bank.

While the kids are making the most of the summer break, parents might be feeling the financial squeeze.

Fortunately, many restaurants - and even some supermarkets - in Leeds are offering great deals this season, letting children enjoy tasty meals at little to no cost.

Join the YEP's new WhatsApp channel for breaking news alerts in Leeds

Here are nine places in Leeds where kids can eat cheaper or even for free this summer:

Know of any special offers worth a mention? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

TGI Fridays is giving away a free kid's meal (for children up to 12 years old) to new and existing Stripes Rewards members who adult's main, every day this summer.

1. TGI Fridays - White Rose Shopping Centre

TGI Fridays is giving away a free kid's meal (for children up to 12 years old) to new and existing Stripes Rewards members who adult's main, every day this summer. | Phoenix Property via Google

Photo Sales
Slap & Pickle, available at Head of Steam in Headingley and at The Brewery Tap in city centre, is offering £1 meals for children throughout the summer. The offer is available for up to four children per order (2 per adult burger purchase).

2. Slap & Pickle - Various locations

Slap & Pickle, available at Head of Steam in Headingley and at The Brewery Tap in city centre, is offering £1 meals for children throughout the summer. The offer is available for up to four children per order (2 per adult burger purchase). | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
This summer, kids can enjoy three courses and a free drink with the purchase of an adult main. Children can also enjoy a colouring sheet while they wait for their meals. The offer is available Monday to Thursday from July 22 to August 31.

3. Bella Italia - Briggate

This summer, kids can enjoy three courses and a free drink with the purchase of an adult main. Children can also enjoy a colouring sheet while they wait for their meals. The offer is available Monday to Thursday from July 22 to August 31. | Google

Photo Sales
During the school holidays, kids eat free all day when dining with a full-paying adult. The offer is available for children under the age of 12.

4. YO! Sushi - Trinity Leeds

During the school holidays, kids eat free all day when dining with a full-paying adult. The offer is available for children under the age of 12. | Torben Mauch via Google

Photo Sales
Up to two kids can eat free at Bill's this summer when one adult orders any main dish. The offer is available Monday to Friday until August 29.

5. Bill's Restaurant & Bar - Albion Place

Up to two kids can eat free at Bill's this summer when one adult orders any main dish. The offer is available Monday to Friday until August 29. | Google Street View

Photo Sales
Until August 31, children can enjoy a main, two sides, a drink and a desert for free.

6. Frankie & Benny's - White Rose Shopping Centre

Until August 31, children can enjoy a main, two sides, a drink and a desert for free. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsRestaurantsParents
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice