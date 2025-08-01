While the kids are making the most of the summer break, parents might be feeling the financial squeeze.
Fortunately, many restaurants - and even some supermarkets - in Leeds are offering great deals this season, letting children enjoy tasty meals at little to no cost.
Here are nine places in Leeds where kids can eat cheaper or even for free this summer:
Know of any special offers worth a mention? Let us know by emailing [email protected].
1. TGI Fridays - White Rose Shopping Centre
TGI Fridays is giving away a free kid's meal (for children up to 12 years old) to new and existing Stripes Rewards members who adult's main, every day this summer. | Phoenix Property via Google
2. Slap & Pickle - Various locations
Slap & Pickle, available at Head of Steam in Headingley and at The Brewery Tap in city centre, is offering £1 meals for children throughout the summer. The offer is available for up to four children per order (2 per adult burger purchase). | Tony Johnson
3. Bella Italia - Briggate
This summer, kids can enjoy three courses and a free drink with the purchase of an adult main. Children can also enjoy a colouring sheet while they wait for their meals. The offer is available Monday to Thursday from July 22 to August 31. | Google
4. YO! Sushi - Trinity Leeds
During the school holidays, kids eat free all day when dining with a full-paying adult. The offer is available for children under the age of 12. | Torben Mauch via Google
5. Bill's Restaurant & Bar - Albion Place
Up to two kids can eat free at Bill's this summer when one adult orders any main dish. The offer is available Monday to Friday until August 29. | Google Street View
6. Frankie & Benny's - White Rose Shopping Centre
Until August 31, children can enjoy a main, two sides, a drink and a desert for free. | Simon Hulme
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.