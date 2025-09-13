9 top Leeds cafes for autumn coffee recommended by YEP readers - including Oh Hello Studio & De Oliviera Cafe

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST

No one knows Leeds better than our readers.

As summer fades into autumn, there’s no finer excuse to settle into a cosy cafe for a warming coffee and a slice of cake.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to share their favourite spots in the city - and here are nine of the top picks:

This Rothwell cafe is by far the most popular with our readers. Molly Stead said: "The Pastel de Nata are the best! But honestly the passion [ the owner] puts into his coffee and cakes is immense!"

1. De Oliviera Cafe, 19a Marsh St, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0AG

This Rothwell cafe is by far the most popular with our readers. Molly Stead said: "The Pastel de Nata are the best! But honestly the passion [ the owner] puts into his coffee and cakes is immense!" | National World Photo: James Hardisty

Farm animals and a nice coffee is a great way to spend an autumn weekend. Reader Kim B White praised the cafe for its "amazing atmosphere, fabulous coffee and "superb" sweet treats.

2. Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, Sugar Well Rd, Meanwood, Leeds LS7 2QG

Farm animals and a nice coffee is a great way to spend an autumn weekend. Reader Kim B White praised the cafe for its "amazing atmosphere, fabulous coffee and "superb" sweet treats. | National World Photo: James Hardisty

Farm cafes are popular with YEP readers. Sharon Richardson said: "The coffee, cakes and welcome are just fantastic."

3. The Hideout at Harper Farm, Harper Farm Cottages, Whitehall Rd, Leeds LS12 6JU

Farm cafes are popular with YEP readers. Sharon Richardson said: "The coffee, cakes and welcome are just fantastic." | National World Photo: James Hardisty

Katie Ramsden was amongst the readers recommending this train station cafe for a nice autumn coffee and snack.

4. Hit Coffee, 1 Station Rd, Cross Gates, Leeds LS15 8BZ

Katie Ramsden was amongst the readers recommending this train station cafe for a nice autumn coffee and snack. | National World Photo: James Hardisty

Sam Townsley said of this charming spot: "Fabulous home baked cakes, brownies and speciality coffees. Extra bonus of pottery painting, also if you wish and walks across Fulneck Valley."

5. Oh Hello Studio, 54 Fulneck, Pudsey LS28 8NT

Sam Townsley said of this charming spot: "Fabulous home baked cakes, brownies and speciality coffees. Extra bonus of pottery painting, also if you wish and walks across Fulneck Valley." | National World Photo: James Hardisty

Gray's is another extremely popular pick, with numerous readers giving the Rothwell cafe a shoutout. Lynsey Atkinson-Buckley called its coffee and pastries "perfect", adding: "They have such a good range of autumn drinks too."

6. Gray’s of Rothwell, 37-41 Commercial St, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0AP

Gray's is another extremely popular pick, with numerous readers giving the Rothwell cafe a shoutout. Lynsey Atkinson-Buckley called its coffee and pastries "perfect", adding: "They have such a good range of autumn drinks too." | National World Photo: James Hardisty

