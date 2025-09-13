As summer fades into autumn, there’s no finer excuse to settle into a cosy cafe for a warming coffee and a slice of cake.
1. De Oliviera Cafe, 19a Marsh St, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0AG
This Rothwell cafe is by far the most popular with our readers. Molly Stead said: "The Pastel de Nata are the best! But honestly the passion [ the owner] puts into his coffee and cakes is immense!" | National World Photo: James Hardisty
2. Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, Sugar Well Rd, Meanwood, Leeds LS7 2QG
Farm animals and a nice coffee is a great way to spend an autumn weekend. Reader Kim B White praised the cafe for its "amazing atmosphere, fabulous coffee and "superb" sweet treats. | National World Photo: James Hardisty
3. The Hideout at Harper Farm, Harper Farm Cottages, Whitehall Rd, Leeds LS12 6JU
Farm cafes are popular with YEP readers. Sharon Richardson said: "The coffee, cakes and welcome are just fantastic." | National World Photo: James Hardisty
4. Hit Coffee, 1 Station Rd, Cross Gates, Leeds LS15 8BZ
Katie Ramsden was amongst the readers recommending this train station cafe for a nice autumn coffee and snack. | National World Photo: James Hardisty
5. Oh Hello Studio, 54 Fulneck, Pudsey LS28 8NT
Sam Townsley said of this charming spot: "Fabulous home baked cakes, brownies and speciality coffees. Extra bonus of pottery painting, also if you wish and walks across Fulneck Valley." | National World Photo: James Hardisty
6. Gray’s of Rothwell, 37-41 Commercial St, Rothwell, Leeds LS26 0AP
Gray's is another extremely popular pick, with numerous readers giving the Rothwell cafe a shoutout. Lynsey Atkinson-Buckley called its coffee and pastries "perfect", adding: "They have such a good range of autumn drinks too." | National World Photo: James Hardisty