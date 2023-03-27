Here are some of the best rated restaurants in Leeds that are offering halal options during the month of Ramadan.
The month of Ramadan has now begun, with many Muslims fasting throughout the day before their evening meal – known as iftar. Here are seven of the best rated restaurants in Leeds that serve halal-friendly food according to ratings and reviews left on Tripadvisor.
1. Grand Indian Lounge
Grand Indian Lounge on Wakefield Road has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor, with visitors writing: "Was our first visit last night. amazing place, fabulous stuff the food it’s just right also very clean. I’m very happy to found this place. Look like it’s gonna be my favorite Indian restaurant." The eatery also serves halal, vegetarian friendly and vegan options. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Mylahore
Mylahore on Cavendish Street has a 5 rating on Tripadvisor, with visitors writing: "Really great food, beautiful interior. Great fast service and staff were super friendly and polite. A really nice place for a meal out." The eatery also serves halal, vegetarian friendly, gluten free and vegan options. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Bengal Brasserie
Bengal Brasserie on Merrion Way has a 5 rating on Tripadvisor, with visitors writing: "Came to Bengal before we went to the Theatre, not for the first time, we LOVE this place. Icbal, Usla and the team make us always feel as welcome as family. The food is always absolutely beautiful and perfectly cooked." The eatery also serves halal, vegetarian friendly, gluten free and vegan options. Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Mumtaz
Mumtaz on Chadwick Street has a 5 rating on Tripadvisor, with visitors writing: "Unreal food, unreal atmosphere and the waiter Meron, couldn't of been any better! Looked after us like a true gentleman. He was patient, funny and an overall legend." The eatery also serves halal, vegetarian friendly and vegan options. The eatery is giving away free food during the holy month of Ramadan - with free appetisers and starters on offer with iftar. Photo: Gary Longbottom