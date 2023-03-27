3 . Bengal Brasserie

Bengal Brasserie on Merrion Way has a 5 rating on Tripadvisor, with visitors writing: "Came to Bengal before we went to the Theatre, not for the first time, we LOVE this place. Icbal, Usla and the team make us always feel as welcome as family. The food is always absolutely beautiful and perfectly cooked." The eatery also serves halal, vegetarian friendly, gluten free and vegan options. Photo: Gary Longbottom