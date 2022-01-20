Cheese is one of life's most indulgent pleasures.
From a baked brie to cheddar melting on a burger, there's an abundance of ways to enjoy National Cheese Lovers Day.
Here are seven places to try in Leeds today to get your cheesy fix.
1. The Decanter
A must visit on Park Row, The Decanter wine bar is well known for its abundance of cheeses and meats on their charcuterie boards. Enjoy a cheesy treat with a glass of fine wine whilst there. Open from 3pm.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Slap and Pickle
For some truly dirty burgers and loaded fries, Slap and Pickle is your best bet for National Cheese Lovers Day. Covered from head to toe in creamy cheese and delicious burger sauce, this restaurant is a must try. Opens from noon.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Friends of Ham
For a classic take on National Cheese Lovers Day, why not try Friends of Ham's cheese toastie? Or if you're feeling something a little fancier their charcuterie boards are rated highly amongst customers, earning them a 4.5/5 on Google Reviews.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Almost Famous
Enjoy dinner time today with a cheese burger from Almost Famous - expand your tea time choices with a menu including hot dogs and chicken wings too. Open from noon every day.
Photo: Tony Johnson