2 . Things in Bread

Things in Bread, a sandwich shop on Boar Lane, has a few festive sandwiches on offer this Christmas. The 'festive feast' is made with turkey, pigs in blankets, stuffing and cranberry. The 'pigs in bread' is made with pigs in blankets, stuffing, brie and cranberry. A vegetarian alternative is also available, called 'all the trimmings' which comes with cauliflower, cheddar and mozzarella sauce, seasonal carrot puree, stuffing and cranberry. Photo: James Hardisty