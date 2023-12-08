Leeds has some fantastic cafes, bakeries and sandwich shops and many of them have now launched their Christmas specials for the month of December.
And with Christmas now only a few weeks away, we have rounded up seven of the best places grab a festive sandwich and wrap.
On the list, there is Shokupan, a popular Japanese sandwich shop, as well as Things in Bread, a bakery that opened earlier this year and became an instant hit with residents of the city.
1. Best places in Leeds to grab a festive sandwich
Here are seven of the best places in Leeds to grab a festive sandwich this Christmas. Photo: National World
2. Things in Bread
Things in Bread, a sandwich shop on Boar Lane, has a few festive sandwiches on offer this Christmas. The 'festive feast' is made with turkey, pigs in blankets, stuffing and cranberry. The 'pigs in bread' is made with pigs in blankets, stuffing, brie and cranberry. A vegetarian alternative is also available, called 'all the trimmings' which comes with cauliflower, cheddar and mozzarella sauce, seasonal carrot puree, stuffing and cranberry. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Kulture Coffee
Kulture Coffee, located in Kirkstall Road, has a festive sandwich on offer too. One of which is made with baked garlic chicken, stuffing and cranberry sauce while the festive roasted vegetable sandwich is made with garlic roasted carrots, sweet potato, parsnips and sprouts with cranberry sauce. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Patisserie Valerie
Patisserie Valerie, located on Albion Street, has a 'ham and hock and festive chutney croque' on offer this December, which is made with extra mature cheddar and creamy bechamel on a white bloomer. Photo: Google
5. Meat Stack
Juicy burger restaurant Meat Stack has a festive sandwich on offer this year. Called 'the chicken sandwich', this festive sandwich is made with fried chicken tenders, smoky mountain mayo, katsu ketchup, grated carrot, pickled radish, shredded lettuce and topped with a cranberry and blueberry glaze. Photo: Meat Stack, Google
6. Shokupan
Shokupan, in Wellington Street, is a Japanese sandwich shop. This year, it has a festive sando on offer made with stuffing and cranberry sauce. Photo: Simon Hulme