Here are some of the best fish and chip shops in Yorkshire to visit during a bank holiday trip to the seaside.
From oceanside eateries serving up fresh fish and chips daily to shops tucked away beside a seafront arcade, there are plenty of fish and chip shops to visit on the coast during the bank holiday weekend.
1. Lifeboat Fish Bar
Lifeboat Fish Bar in Scarborough is rated 5 stars on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "We found out today why it’s the No 1 restaurant in Scarborough. Everything about it was as described in other reviews. Absolutely brilliant & I don’t usually do reviews!" Photo: richard ponter
2. Inghams Fish and Chip Shop
Inghams Fish and Chip Shop in Filey is rated 4 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "One of our first stops every time we come back to Filey and not without reason. Fresh fish, generous portions and good service help to make this a great choice for the family." Photo: richard ponter
3. Trenchers
Trenchers in Whitby is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "The best fish and chips we have ever had! Delicious haddock and cod in batter with freshly cooked crispy chips." Photo: Ceri Oakes
4. The Magpie Cafe
The Magpie Cafe in Whitby is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "Glad to see it's as good as ever. They have had a bit of a refurbishment since we last visited which has only enhanced the experience. The fish is as good as ever served by typically friendly and efficient staff." Photo: Duncan Atkins