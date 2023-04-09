4 . The Magpie Cafe

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "Glad to see it's as good as ever. They have had a bit of a refurbishment since we last visited which has only enhanced the experience. The fish is as good as ever served by typically friendly and efficient staff." Photo: Duncan Atkins