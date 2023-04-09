News you can trust since 1890
7 of the best places for fish and chips on the coast in Yorkshire - according to TripAdvisor

Here are some of the best fish and chip shops in Yorkshire to visit during a bank holiday trip to the seaside.

By Abi Whistance
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

From oceanside eateries serving up fresh fish and chips daily to shops tucked away beside a seafront arcade, there are plenty of fish and chip shops to visit on the coast during the bank holiday weekend.

Here are seven of the best rated fish and chip shops on the Yorkshire coast, as listed on Tripadvisor.

Lifeboat Fish Bar in Scarborough is rated 5 stars on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "We found out today why it’s the No 1 restaurant in Scarborough. Everything about it was as described in other reviews. Absolutely brilliant & I don’t usually do reviews!"

Lifeboat Fish Bar in Scarborough is rated 5 stars on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "We found out today why it’s the No 1 restaurant in Scarborough. Everything about it was as described in other reviews. Absolutely brilliant & I don’t usually do reviews!" Photo: richard ponter

Inghams Fish and Chip Shop in Filey is rated 4 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "One of our first stops every time we come back to Filey and not without reason. Fresh fish, generous portions and good service help to make this a great choice for the family."

Inghams Fish and Chip Shop in Filey is rated 4 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "One of our first stops every time we come back to Filey and not without reason. Fresh fish, generous portions and good service help to make this a great choice for the family." Photo: richard ponter

Trenchers in Whitby is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "The best fish and chips we have ever had! Delicious haddock and cod in batter with freshly cooked crispy chips."

Trenchers in Whitby is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "The best fish and chips we have ever had! Delicious haddock and cod in batter with freshly cooked crispy chips." Photo: Ceri Oakes

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "Glad to see it's as good as ever. They have had a bit of a refurbishment since we last visited which has only enhanced the experience. The fish is as good as ever served by typically friendly and efficient staff."

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor, and won a Traveller's Choice Award in 2022. Visitors said: "Glad to see it's as good as ever. They have had a bit of a refurbishment since we last visited which has only enhanced the experience. The fish is as good as ever served by typically friendly and efficient staff." Photo: Duncan Atkins

