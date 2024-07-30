6 . Stage Espresso & Brewbar

Stage Espresso & Brewbar, in Great George Street, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 297 Google reviews. A customer at Stage said: “Best coffee in Leeds by a mile! Brilliant food and cake and wonderful service! Absolute bargain for batch brew as well! Been going everyday for a while now and it's the best place, good selection of retail beans and very knowledgeable staff.” | GooglePhoto: Google