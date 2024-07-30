They all boast glowing reviews from customer, who value well-made drinks and great service.
Here are the city’s finest coffee shops for you to drop in for an iced beverage this summer.
1. Laynes
Laynes, in New Station Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,650 Google reviews. A customer at this popular coffee shop said: “Excellent brunch and great coffee! My friend and I got the turkish eggs + latte and the duck confit hash + americano – all of it was delicious. Would highly recommend!” | Tony Johnson/National World Photo: Tony Johnson
2. La Bottega Milanese
La Bottega Milanese, in Bond Court, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 939 Google reviews. A customer at this Italian coffee shop said: “Wonderful coffee. One of the best in Leeds, if not the best!" | Bruce Rollinson/National World Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. 200 Degrees
200 Degrees, in Bond Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 861 Google reviews. A customer at 200 said: “Great coffee spot! Love it. Their closing hours are a bit later than others in Leeds. I bought a guest coffee beans roasted in early December from Peru for a V60 brew at home and loved it as well. Bravo!” | GooglePhoto: Google
4. Coffee on The Crescent
Coffee on The Crescent, in the Crescent, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 345 Google reviews. A customer at this coffee shop said: “Best flat white I’ve had in ages, better than my regular London ones. Friendly, relaxed and unpretentious. The pancakes and croissants were delicious too. So impressed!” | GooglePhoto: Google
5. Raw Coffee
Raw Coffee, in Mill Hill, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 68 Google reviews. A customer at Raw Coffee said: “If you're on the hunt for a coffee shop that ticks all the boxes, look no further than Raw Coffee. This charming spot is a haven for coffee enthusiasts and pastry lovers alike.” | Simon Hulme/National WorldPhoto: Simon Hulme
6. Stage Espresso & Brewbar
Stage Espresso & Brewbar, in Great George Street, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 297 Google reviews. A customer at Stage said: “Best coffee in Leeds by a mile! Brilliant food and cake and wonderful service! Absolute bargain for batch brew as well! Been going everyday for a while now and it's the best place, good selection of retail beans and very knowledgeable staff.” | GooglePhoto: Google
