19 thirst-quenching cafes in Leeds to enjoy an iced coffee according to Google reviews including 200 Degrees

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

Little sounds more appealing than an iced coffee in this heat.

And we have rounded up 19 of the best-rated coffee shops in Leeds for you to visit next.

They all boast glowing reviews from customer, who value well-made drinks and great service.

Here are the city’s finest coffee shops for you to drop in for an iced beverage this summer.

Laynes, in New Station Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,650 Google reviews. A customer at this popular coffee shop said: “Excellent brunch and great coffee! My friend and I got the turkish eggs + latte and the duck confit hash + americano – all of it was delicious. Would highly recommend!”

1. Laynes

La Bottega Milanese, in Bond Court, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 939 Google reviews. A customer at this Italian coffee shop said: “Wonderful coffee. One of the best in Leeds, if not the best!"

2. La Bottega Milanese

200 Degrees, in Bond Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 861 Google reviews. A customer at 200 said: “Great coffee spot! Love it. Their closing hours are a bit later than others in Leeds. I bought a guest coffee beans roasted in early December from Peru for a V60 brew at home and loved it as well. Bravo!”

3. 200 Degrees

Coffee on The Crescent, in the Crescent, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 345 Google reviews. A customer at this coffee shop said: “Best flat white I’ve had in ages, better than my regular London ones. Friendly, relaxed and unpretentious. The pancakes and croissants were delicious too. So impressed!”

4. Coffee on The Crescent

Raw Coffee, in Mill Hill, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 68 Google reviews. A customer at Raw Coffee said: “If you're on the hunt for a coffee shop that ticks all the boxes, look no further than Raw Coffee. This charming spot is a haven for coffee enthusiasts and pastry lovers alike.”

5. Raw Coffee

Stage Espresso & Brewbar, in Great George Street, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 297 Google reviews. A customer at Stage said: “Best coffee in Leeds by a mile! Brilliant food and cake and wonderful service! Absolute bargain for batch brew as well! Been going everyday for a while now and it's the best place, good selection of retail beans and very knowledgeable staff.”

6. Stage Espresso & Brewbar

