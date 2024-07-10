And fantastic stories to tell.
With more than 400 comments, it’s evident that these pubs have left a mark on locals. Did you frequent at any of these boozers?
1. The Royal Hotel
Karl Parker said The Royal, in Armley Town Street, was the roughest pub in Leeds “in its day”. Plans to turn the former pub into housing and retail space have been submitted to the council. | Yorkshire Post NewspapersPhoto: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
2. Robin Hood Inn
Debra Jezamine Garcia said Robin Hood Inn, in Vicar Lane, was the roughest in Leeds. The Inn became the Duchess of York in 1988. Pictured is the Vicar Lane today. | GooglePhoto: Google
3. The Pioneer
Kevin Payne named The Pioneer, in Leeks Street Flats, as the roughest in the city. Leek Street flats were built in 1968 and demolished in 1983. | YPNPhoto: YPN
4. The Vine
Craig Naylor named the Vine, in the Headrow, as the roughest in Leeds. | YPNPhoto: YPN
5. Fforde Grene
Reg Phillips was one of many YEP readers who named Fforde Grene, in Roundhay Road, was the roughest in the city. He said the pub “had its moments”. It has been replaced with the Continental Supermarket. | YPNPhoto: YPN
6. Marquis of Granby
Gino Webster named Marquis of Granby, in Eastgate, as the roughest pub in Leeds. It served its last customer in the 1980s. | YPNPhoto: YPN
