16 of the roughest pubs, bars and clubs in Leeds over the years according to locals including Fforde Grene

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 10th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

They may be considered the “roughest” pubs in Leeds by some, but they have brought undeniably happy memories to many.

And fantastic stories to tell.

We asked our readers to name some of the roughest pubs in the city - and they delivered.

With more than 400 comments, it’s evident that these pubs have left a mark on locals. Did you frequent at any of these boozers?

Karl Parker said The Royal, in Armley Town Street, was the roughest pub in Leeds “in its day”. Plans to turn the former pub into housing and retail space have been submitted to the council.

1. The Royal Hotel

Karl Parker said The Royal, in Armley Town Street, was the roughest pub in Leeds “in its day”. Plans to turn the former pub into housing and retail space have been submitted to the council. | Yorkshire Post NewspapersPhoto: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Debra Jezamine Garcia said Robin Hood Inn, in Vicar Lane, was the roughest in Leeds. The Inn became the Duchess of York in 1988. Pictured is the Vicar Lane today.

2. Robin Hood Inn

Debra Jezamine Garcia said Robin Hood Inn, in Vicar Lane, was the roughest in Leeds. The Inn became the Duchess of York in 1988. Pictured is the Vicar Lane today. | GooglePhoto: Google

Kevin Payne named The Pioneer, in Leeks Street Flats, as the roughest in the city. Leek Street flats were built in 1968 and demolished in 1983.

3. The Pioneer

Kevin Payne named The Pioneer, in Leeks Street Flats, as the roughest in the city. Leek Street flats were built in 1968 and demolished in 1983. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Craig Naylor named the Vine, in the Headrow, as the roughest in Leeds.

4. The Vine

Craig Naylor named the Vine, in the Headrow, as the roughest in Leeds. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Reg Phillips was one of many YEP readers who named Fforde Grene, in Roundhay Road, was the roughest in the city. He said the pub “had its moments”. It has been replaced with the Continental Supermarket.

5. Fforde Grene

Reg Phillips was one of many YEP readers who named Fforde Grene, in Roundhay Road, was the roughest in the city. He said the pub “had its moments”. It has been replaced with the Continental Supermarket. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Gino Webster named Marquis of Granby, in Eastgate, as the roughest pub in Leeds. It served its last customer in the 1980s.

6. Marquis of Granby

Gino Webster named Marquis of Granby, in Eastgate, as the roughest pub in Leeds. It served its last customer in the 1980s. | YPNPhoto: YPN

