16 of the best places to go for a drink in the sunshine in Leeds - chosen by people who live here
From pubs with waterside views to classy high street cocktail bars where drinkers can soak in the sun, there is no shortage of venues for summer drinks in Leeds.
The city is packed with pubs that boast extensive beer gardens, but they are quick to fill up - so punters have to know where to go when the sun peaks through the clouds. On warm days, a cool drink can be picked up at any of these venues recommended by readers. When the Yorkshire Evening Post asked where the best place to enjoy a drink in the sun can be found, there were hundreds of suggestions.
So, grab your sunglasses and do not forget the Factor 50, because here are some of the top recommendations –
Page 1 of 4