16 of the best places to go for a drink in the sunshine in Leeds - chosen by people who live here

From pubs with waterside views to classy high street cocktail bars where drinkers can soak in the sun, there is no shortage of venues for summer drinks in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The city is packed with pubs that boast extensive beer gardens, but they are quick to fill up - so punters have to know where to go when the sun peaks through the clouds. On warm days, a cool drink can be picked up at any of these venues recommended by readers. When the Yorkshire Evening Post asked where the best place to enjoy a drink in the sun can be found, there were hundreds of suggestions.

So, grab your sunglasses and do not forget the Factor 50, because here are some of the top recommendations –

The Original Oak, in Otley Road, Headingley, came out on top when the Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers for the best spot to enjoy a drink on a sunny day. The watering hole was recommended by five people, which is unsurprising considering its spacious beer garden that can welcome up to 1,200 people.

1. The Original Oak

The Original Oak, in Otley Road, Headingley, came out on top when the Yorkshire Evening Post asked readers for the best spot to enjoy a drink on a sunny day. The watering hole was recommended by five people, which is unsurprising considering its spacious beer garden that can welcome up to 1,200 people. Photo: Tony Johnson

The Three Legs, in The Headrow, also topped our list with five people recommending it as the city's best place to enjoy a drink in the sunshine. It is a popular, old-fashioned pub in the city centre that is particularly busy when the sun is shining.

2. The Three Legs

The Three Legs, in The Headrow, also topped our list with five people recommending it as the city's best place to enjoy a drink in the sunshine. It is a popular, old-fashioned pub in the city centre that is particularly busy when the sun is shining. Photo: Tony Johnson

Truth Hurts Brewery and Tap, in South Parade, Morley, was another popular choice. The microbrewery prides itself on being a craft beer venue that is accessible to everyone and has a beautiful outdoor seating area.

3. Truth Hurts Brewery and Tap

Truth Hurts Brewery and Tap, in South Parade, Morley, was another popular choice. The microbrewery prides itself on being a craft beer venue that is accessible to everyone and has a beautiful outdoor seating area. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

This historic pub in the city centre is home to cask ales, live music and delicious food. The beer garden at the Duck and Drake also means punters can enjoy a cool drink in the warm sun.

4. Duck and Drake

This historic pub in the city centre is home to cask ales, live music and delicious food. The beer garden at the Duck and Drake also means punters can enjoy a cool drink in the warm sun. Photo: Tony Johnson

