15 of the very best pubs in Leeds according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023
With Dry January coming to an end soon, beer lovers can look forward to returning to their favourite local or trying somewhere new.
If you’re looking for some inspiration, then The Good Beer Guide 2023 has no shortage of recommendations. Published by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), the latest edition offers an insight into the country’s best "places to savour good beers”.
It highlights pubs chosen by CAMRA members because of the quality of the beer that they offer from small breweries, their range of cask-conditioned lagers and world beers, or the outstanding real ciders served there.
The list also includes six venues listed under the sites special “worth a visit” tab.
Here are 15 of the Leeds pubs and bars that feature in the 50th edition of the highly-respected guide and what CAMRA members had to say about each of them.