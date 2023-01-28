With Dry January coming to an end soon, beer lovers can look forward to returning to their favourite local or trying somewhere new.

If you’re looking for some inspiration, then The Good Beer Guide 2023 has no shortage of recommendations. Published by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), the latest edition offers an insight into the country’s best "places to savour good beers”.

It highlights pubs chosen by CAMRA members because of the quality of the beer that they offer from small breweries, their range of cask-conditioned lagers and world beers, or the outstanding real ciders served there.

The list also includes six venues listed under the sites special “worth a visit” tab.

Here are 15 of the Leeds pubs and bars that feature in the 50th edition of the highly-respected guide and what CAMRA members had to say about each of them.

1 . Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Bridge Road Occupying a spot on the good pub guide's 'worth a visit' list - Kirkstall Bridge Inn is a traditionally renovated pub overlooking the River Aire. Photo: National World

2 . The Hop, Granary Wharf Located just below the arches of Leeds central station - the Hop serves a range of cask ales from Ossett Brewery plus guest beers. Photo: Simon Hulme

3 . Tapped, Boar Lane Located inside Trinity Leeds - CAMRA says: "As well as a wide variety and styles of beers and ciders on draught, there is a good list of bottled and canned beers and ciders." Photo: Steve Riding

4 . Friends of Ham, New Station Street Located on New Station Street - Friends of Ham is described as a "Modern bar and charcuterie which features a wide range of interesting beers for all tastes on its modern style scaffolded bar." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe