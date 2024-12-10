Bradford is gearing up to celebrate its status as the 2025 City of Culture in the new year - and the city’s calendar is packed with exciting events and things to do.

Having been awarded the status back in 2022, the honor recognizes the city's cultural diversity and its rich artistic history, and it will serve as a platform to showcase its creative talent through various events and exhibitions throughout 2025.

The city’s rich culture is reflected in its offering for foodies, with plenty of must-visit restaurants across the district.

We analysed TripAdvisor reviews and found 15 of the top restaurants in and around the city, as voted for by diners. Whether you’re a resident of Bradford or planning to visit the city during its 2025 Year of Culture, this guide will help you to find your new favourite spot.

For more information about the events for Bradford 2025 and to buy tickets, visit the Bradford 2025 website.

1 . MyLahore, Great Horton Road MyLahore is a South Asian restaurant located on Great Horton Road in Bradford. The restaurant serves up a menu of authentic Indian dishes and more in a cafe-bar concept across four floors. My Lahore has a 4.5* rating from 3,819 reviews. TripAdvisor reviewers called the restaurant "absolutely fantastic" and "a great experience."

2 . La Caverna Pizzeria, Sunbridgewells La Caverna Pizzeria in Sunbridgewells serves up authentic Modense pizza by using traditional wood fire techniques. The restaurant is inspired by family recipes from Casinalbo, Modena and provides a unique, authentic dining experience. La Caverna Pizzeria has a 5* rating from 155 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "An absolute hidden gem. The pizzas were delicious, this was our first visit and we will definitely be back."

3 . The International, Morley Street The International in Morley Street is a long-running establishment serving high quality, authentic Asian cuisine in a welcoming and relaxed setting. Customers have praised the restaurant for its wide selection of dishes as well as vegetarian options. The International has a 4.5* rating from 1,651 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Amazing food, fabulous staff and a really fun atmosphere. Portions are a good size and so tasty."

4 . Kiplings Restaurant, Apperley Bridge Kiplings Restaurant located in Apperley Bridge receives plenty of praise from customers, who commend the restaurant for the flavour of its dishes, homely atmosphere and exceptional service. Kiplings Restaurant has a 4.5* rating from 815 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Personal and fast service. The team here are great and genuine. The food was fantastic! I've been to a lot of curry houses but this one has to be one of the best I've tried."

5 . Sizzling Lounge, Bingley Sizzling Lounge in Bingley is an award-winning Indian restaurant which serves up a wide variety of dishes courtesy of a chef with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. Sizzling Lounge has a 5* rating from 231 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Great spot with the best curry I have ever had.... well worth a visit and the service was impeccable too. The hidden gem of Bradford."

6 . The Potting Shed, Bingley The Potting Shed, which is located on Main Street in Bingley, receives praise for its "party atmosphere", as well as its beer garden. The restaurant serves up international food, putting a modern twist on "pub grub". The Potting Shed has a 4* rating from 979 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Beautiful food, staff very attentive. Cocktails were gorgeous and great service by Andy. I will definitely be back soon!"