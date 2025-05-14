Leeds has had its fair share of fantastic dining establishments down the years that have been the setting for family celebrations and the like.
While the city is now abound with countless choices of places to get the most brilliant and varied types of foods, there were some Italian, Greek, American and Indian restaurants that laid the culinary foundations in the 1900s for years to come.
We asked our readers what closed restaurants from down the years they miss the most and received nearly 500 responses.
Check out 15 of the choices that appeared most frequently in the gallery below.
1. The Outside In
The Outside In (or was it the Outside Inn?) on Town Street in Horsforth was a popular choice and fondly remembered by many readers, with Rachel Wood saying: "I miss that place on a daily basis. Anyone listening get one reopened (with the) original menu. You won't go wrong." | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth
2. North Sea Chinese Restaurant
The North Sea Chinese Restaurant, in Town Street, Stanningley, announced its closure after 26 long years in 2018. Four YEP readers recommended it for resurrection, with Angie Corcoran saying that the food was "excellent". | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Scorpio Taverna
'Great fun' was had at Scorpio Taverna in the Merrion Centre from the moment it opened in the 1980s, with readers remembering smashed plates, dancing and "fabulous" food. | Yorkshire Evening Post
4. Bottles
Another one dating back to the 1980s, cheerful diner Bottles in Oulton was popular with families in the local community. It was run by Norman Pannell with wife Katy and two daughters Joanne and Gaynor. YEP reader Julie Fennell-Timson said she went "every week", adding: "Didn’t need menus as knew what I wanted. Loved it." | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Ike's
Ike's, the restaurant at the end of Briggate, had became a firm favourite particularly with Leeds theatre and cinema goers when this photo was taken in February 1994. It still holds a place in the heart of many readers, who said it was "perfect for families" and in possession of the "best jukebox". The chilli burger was particularly well remembered, with one reader saying it was their "first grown up meal" and another posting: "Try as I might I cannot recreate that burger." | Yorkshire Evening Post
6. Truffles
Truffles restaurant on High Street in Kippax was another popular choice. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding