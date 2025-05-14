5 . Ike's

Ike's, the restaurant at the end of Briggate, had became a firm favourite particularly with Leeds theatre and cinema goers when this photo was taken in February 1994. It still holds a place in the heart of many readers, who said it was "perfect for families" and in possession of the "best jukebox". The chilli burger was particularly well remembered, with one reader saying it was their "first grown up meal" and another posting: "Try as I might I cannot recreate that burger." | Yorkshire Evening Post