15 fantastic photos from day one of the North Leeds Food Festival at Roundhay Park

The festival kicked off at 10am on Saturday, August 7 and will be on until 8pm on Sunday, August 8.

This year celebrates their five year anniversary, and they've expanded the festival to include an even larger Artisan market and a wider range of street food for festival-goers.

The market on site now includes an expansive collection of independently run local stalls and businesses, selling an array of confectionery, charcuterie, crafts and spirits all weekend.

Local musicians are taking to the stage from start till finish, as well as Leeds Cookery School providing live cooking sessions held by some of Yorkshire's best chefs, including Master Chef's Anthony O'Shaughnessy.

Speaking to festival organiser Michael Johnston, he said: "It's such a relief that we're finally able to return to Roundhay Park for our fifth anniversary celebrations.

"The live events industry has suffered some horrific blows for the past year, and we really wanted to give the Leeds community something to look forward to.

"This is absolutely a highlight of the year for us- as a chance for everyone to come together and celebrate local businesses, chefs and musicians, we can't wait to be back."

Photographer Steve Riding headed down to Roundhay Park to capture the best shots from the opening day...

1. Steph Moon Steph Moon demonstrating at one of the cookery talks.

2. Live music It wasn't just all about food either with plenty of live music to enjoy. Pictured is Ross McWhirter singing on The Live Stage.

3. Al fresco dining Guests, and their canine companions, making the most of North Leeds Food Festival.

4. The Coco Shack Kat Stinson, of Roundhay, with a coconut from The Coco Shack. Young coconuts with coconut water, rum and flavouring.