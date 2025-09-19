15 of the cosiest pubs in Leeds you'll want to visit this autumn

Temperatures are dropping as we settle into the autumn season, and we are all looking for cosy ways to spend our evenings.

Enjoying a drink or a meal in a snug pub is a great way to do so, especially if it features a real fire.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the cosiest pubs in Leeds that are the perfect place to shelter, with temperatures expected to plummet next week. These pubs have been picked out by DesignMyNight for their roaring fires, hearty gastro food and plenty of craft beer.

Kirkstall Bridge Inn, Kirkstall Kirkstall Bridge Inn is a pub tucked away next by a river, making for excellent views. It has a rustic interior and a welcoming vibe. The pub serves up a wide range of drinks and comfort food.

Whitelock's Ale House and The Turks Head, Turks Head Yard Whitelock's Ale House and The Turks Head is a city centre based pub with a delicious selection of dishes. The historic pub boasts stained glass windows and a real crackling fire.

The Adelphi, Hunslet Road The Adelphi on Hunslet Road is a Victorian pub which serves up hearty British meals, with a wide selection of meals available. It also hosts live music and quiz nights.

The Scarbrough Hotel, Bishopgate Street Just a short walk from Leeds station the Scarbrough Hotel is an excellent cosy pub to visit for after-work drinks - especially due to its "extensive" pint selection. It also has a real fire and a streetside terrace.

The Palace, Kirkgate The Palace on Kirkgate is a high-ceilinged pub which features a unique decor, including an enormous iron clock. The historic pub dates back to 1741, and has a real fire.

Beck & Call, Chapel Allerton Beck & Call in Chapel Allerton is an excellent place to relax on a cosy evening, due to its real fire, plush sofas and orangery. It serves a selection of international meals.