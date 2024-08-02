14 of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds for pizza according to TripAdvisor reviews including Culto

From Neapolitan to Detroit-style pizzas, there’s something for everyone in Leeds.

And we have rounded up 14 of the best-rated pizza restaurants for you to try next - according to what their customers have to say.

There’s many five-star rated restaurants, independents and many restaurants scattered across the city and even ones in Horsforth, Guiseley and Collingham.

Pizza Punks, in Bond Street, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 1,186 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Pizza Punks said: "Great vibes and even better food. The birra pizza was to die for. A big thank you to our server Lucy for her great hospitality."

1. Pizza Punks

1. Pizza Punks

Wood Fire Dine, in Commercial Street, Rothwell, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 243 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Wood Fire Dine said: "Amazing restaurant! This is a hidden gem. Amazing service, loved the venue and home cooked pizzas - they were delicious! I would so recommend and will be back soon."

2. Wood Fire Dine

2. Wood Fire Dine

Rudy's Pizza Napoletana, in Otley Road, Headingley, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 664 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Rudy's said: "Amazing service, Frederica was amazing as always. Really recommend the triple pepperoni pizza! Such a fun spot, the quality of the food was amazing."

3. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana

3. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana

La Piola Italian Delicatessen, in Park Square, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 221 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at La Piola said: "Amazing food, atmosphere and service. Very high quality of food, really enjoyable. The pasta and sharing board were amazing. Will 100% return!"

4. La Piola

4. La Piola

The Station House Cafe & Bistro, in Station House, Garforth, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 295 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at the Station House said: "What a lovely local restaurant, full of charm and character. The food and service was excellent in equal measure. A really enjoyable evening. Thank you!"

5. The Station House Cafe & Bistro

5. The Station House Cafe & Bistro

Culto, in Stainbeck Road, Meanwood, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 569 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Culto said: "Absolutely amazing! Staff are lovely! Really friendly and welcoming place, love the aesthetic! And wow the food 11/10!!!"

6. Culto

6. Culto

