And we have rounded up 14 of the best-rated pizza restaurants for you to try next - according to what their customers have to say.
There’s many five-star rated restaurants, independents and many restaurants scattered across the city and even ones in Horsforth, Guiseley and Collingham.
1. Pizza Punks
Pizza Punks, in Bond Street, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 1,186 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Pizza Punks said: “Great vibes and even better food. The birra pizza was to die for. A big thank you to our server Lucy for her great hospitality.” | Geha Pandey/National World Photo: Geha Pandey
2. Wood Fire Dine
Wood Fire Dine, in Commercial Street, Rothwell, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 243 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Wood Fire Dine said: “Amazing restaurant! This is a hidden gem. Amazing service, loved the venue and home cooked pizzas - they were delicious! I would so recommend and will be back soon.” | Wood Fire Dine Photo: Wood Fire Dine
3. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana
Rudy's Pizza Napoletana, in Otley Road, Headingley, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 664 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Rudy’s said: “Amazing service, Frederica was amazing as always. Really recommend the triple pepperoni pizza! Such a fun spot, the quality of the food was amazing.” | National World Photo: National World
4. La Piola
La Piola Italian Delicatessen, in Park Square, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 221 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at La Piola said: “Amazing food, atmosphere and service. Very high quality of food, really enjoyable. The pasta and sharing board were amazing. Will 100% return!” | Tony Johnson/National World Photo: Tony Johnson
5. The Station House Cafe & Bistro
The Station House Cafe & Bistro, in Station House, Garforth, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 295 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at the Station House said: “What a lovely local restaurant, full of charm and character. The food and service was excellent in equal measure. A really enjoyable evening. Thank you!” | National World Photo: National World
6. Culto
Culto, in Stainbeck Road, Meanwood, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 569 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Culto said: “Absolutely amazing! Staff are lovely! Really friendly and welcoming place, love the aesthetic! And wow the food 11/10!!!” | Bruce Rollinson/National World Photo: Bruce Rollinson