As the weather warms and we put on our shades to head out for a cocktail or pint, a beer garden is the obvious choice.
Fortunately, we have plenty in Leeds - from the suburbs to the city centre.
To make the choice a little easier, we have rounded up 14 of the best beer gardens in Leeds to enjoy a drink this summer - according to Google reviews.
1. Duck & Drake
Duck & Drake, in Kirkgate, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,475 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Duck & Drake said: “Lovely pub with a great selection of beers/ales/bitters. Staff are always friendly and easy going. Treat yourself to a scrumptious pork pie and a pint in the beer garden.” | Tony JohnsonPhoto: Tony Johnson
2. The Cross Keys
The Cross Keys, in Water Lane, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 945 Google reviews. A customer at the Cross Keys said: “Enjoyed a lunchtime in the sunshine sitting out in the beer garden. Good choice of real ales and the food was nice. The staff were very friendly and attentive.” | National WorldPhoto: National World
3. Kirkstall Bridge Inn
Kirkstall Bridge Inn, in Bridge Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,056 Google reviews. A customer at Kirkstall Bridge Inn said: “Is this the best beer garden in Leeds? I'd say so! Excellent food, very good beer and friendly staff. This place is getting it bang right and hasn't priced itself out of the market for most of us whilst doing it. Well done! We will absolutely be back!” | National WorldPhoto: National World
4. The Myrtle Tavern
Myrtle Tavern, in Parkside Road, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,092 Google reviews. A customer at Myrtle Tavern said: “Great service, loved the food and fabulous beer garden and outdoor area.” | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty
5. Northern Monk Refectory
Northern Monk Refectory, in Marshall Street, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 422 Google reviews. A customer at Northern Monk Refectory said: “This is a great place, had a lot of choices of beer and the outside area to drink was very chilled with great music, the food here was really tasty too!” | Northern Monk Refectory/GooglePhoto: Northern Monk Refectory/Google
6. Piglove by the River
Piglove by the River, in Clarence Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 104 Google reviews. A customer at Piglove said: “Really cool bar by the canal, fantastic in the sunshine! Lovely place to sit and have a drink, especially in the sun. Haven’t tried the food yet but hope to at some point!” | Piglove by the RiverPhoto: Piglove by the River
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.