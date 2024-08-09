Many loved restaurants closed and new ones opened in their place.
We asked our readers to name restaurants they wish they could dine in - one last time. And they delivered.
With more than 100 responses, it is evident we have lost some gems.
Here are 14 restaurants locals wish they could dine in again.
1. La Grillade
YEP reader Debbie Maurantonio named La Grillade, in Wellington Street, as the restaurant from the past they wish they could dine at one more time. Debbie said: "Their cote du boeuf [was] amazing. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
2. Rascasse
Rascasse, in Water Lane, was named by YEP reader Isobel Louise Bryan. Chef Simon Gueller made his name after opening Rascasse in Leeds. | Giles Rocholl Photo: Giles Rocholl
3. Leodis
Leodis, in Sovereign Street, was named by YEP reader Liz Cammack as a restaurant from the past that they would like to dine at one last time. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Hansa's
YEP reader Ged Robinson named Hansa's, in North Street, as one restaurant they would like to dine in one last time. It formally closed down in 2019. Ged said:"I'm not a veggie but the food was so good..." | Betty Longbottom Photo: Betty Longbottom (cc-by-sa/2.0)
5. Bottles
YEP reader Jonathan Bruv Heath named Bottles, in Aberford Road, as a restaurant from the past they would like to visit one last time. The diner was popular with families in the local community. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Bistro Fiori
YEP readers Jordana Peel named Bistro Fiori, in Lands Lane, as a restaurant from the past they would like to visit one last time. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.