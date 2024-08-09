14 loved Leeds restaurant we have lost that locals wish they could dine in one last time including Outside Inn

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 16:04 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 04:45 GMT

The food scene in Leeds has always been dynamic.

Many loved restaurants closed and new ones opened in their place.

We asked our readers to name restaurants they wish they could dine in - one last time. And they delivered.

With more than 100 responses, it is evident we have lost some gems.

Here are 14 restaurants locals wish they could dine in again.

YEP reader Debbie Maurantonio named La Grillade, in Wellington Street, as the restaurant from the past they wish they could dine at one more time. Debbie said: "Their cote du boeuf [was] amazing.

1. La Grillade

YEP reader Debbie Maurantonio named La Grillade, in Wellington Street, as the restaurant from the past they wish they could dine at one more time. Debbie said: "Their cote du boeuf [was] amazing. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Rascasse, in Water Lane, was named by YEP reader Isobel Louise Bryan. Chef Simon Gueller made his name after opening Rascasse in Leeds.

2. Rascasse

Rascasse, in Water Lane, was named by YEP reader Isobel Louise Bryan. Chef Simon Gueller made his name after opening Rascasse in Leeds. | Giles Rocholl Photo: Giles Rocholl

Leodis, in Sovereign Street, was named by YEP reader Liz Cammack as a restaurant from the past that they would like to dine at one last time.

3. Leodis

Leodis, in Sovereign Street, was named by YEP reader Liz Cammack as a restaurant from the past that they would like to dine at one last time. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

YEP reader Ged Robinson named Hansa's, in North Street, as one restaurant they would like to dine in one last time. It formally closed down in 2019. Ged said:"I'm not a veggie but the food was so good..."

4. Hansa's

YEP reader Ged Robinson named Hansa's, in North Street, as one restaurant they would like to dine in one last time. It formally closed down in 2019. Ged said:"I'm not a veggie but the food was so good..." | Betty Longbottom Photo: Betty Longbottom (cc-by-sa/2.0)

YEP reader Jonathan Bruv Heath named Bottles, in Aberford Road, as a restaurant from the past they would like to visit one last time. The diner was popular with families in the local community.

5. Bottles

YEP reader Jonathan Bruv Heath named Bottles, in Aberford Road, as a restaurant from the past they would like to visit one last time. The diner was popular with families in the local community. | YPN Photo: YPN

YEP readers Jordana Peel named Bistro Fiori, in Lands Lane, as a restaurant from the past they would like to visit one last time.

6. Bistro Fiori

YEP readers Jordana Peel named Bistro Fiori, in Lands Lane, as a restaurant from the past they would like to visit one last time. | YPN Photo: YPN

