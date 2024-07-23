13 of the best street food markets in Yorkshire according to Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin shares his favourite street food markets across Yorkshire.

The Rate My Takeaway star knows all the best spots and his love for a good street food market is unparalleled.

Danny said he particularly enjoys spaces where “you can sit down and enjoy your grub”.

Luckily for him, and all other street food lovers, there are plenty permanent venues across the county - and even more pop-ups.

Here are Danny’s picks for the best street food markets in Yorkshire.

Written by Danny Mei Lan Malin

1. Kirkgate Market

1. Kirkgate Market

In Leeds City Centre we’ve got Kirkgate Market which is nice with the kids. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

2. Morrisons Kirkstall Market Place

2. Morrisons Kirkstall Market Place

Then there’s Morrisons Kirkstall Market Place which is cheap and cheerful to take the family where you can devour fresh pasta and pizza or grab a breakfast while getting your shopping done. | Jinyoung Cho/Google Photo: Jinyoung Cho/Google

3. Shambles Market

3. Shambles Market

One of my favourite street food markets is Shambles Market in York for Thai food and desserts. | Google Photo: Google

4. Peddler Market

4. Peddler Market

I also love the vibe of Peddler Market in Sheffield... | Peddler Market LeedsPhoto: Peddler Market Leeds

5. Tileyard North

5. Tileyard North

...and at Tileyard North in Wakefield. Each time there’s a range of different vendors. | Tileyard North/GooglePhoto: Tileyard North/Google

6. Cutlery Works

6. Cutlery Works

Cutlery Works in Sheffield is also banging. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

