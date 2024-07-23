The Rate My Takeaway star knows all the best spots and his love for a good street food market is unparalleled.

Danny said he particularly enjoys spaces where “you can sit down and enjoy your grub”.

Luckily for him, and all other street food lovers, there are plenty permanent venues across the county - and even more pop-ups.

Here are Danny’s picks for the best street food markets in Yorkshire.

Written by Danny Mei Lan Malin

1 . Kirkgate Market In Leeds City Centre we've got Kirkgate Market which is nice with the kids.

2 . Morrisons Kirkstall Market Place Then there's Morrisons Kirkstall Market Place which is cheap and cheerful to take the family where you can devour fresh pasta and pizza or grab a breakfast while getting your shopping done.

3 . Shambles Market One of my favourite street food markets is Shambles Market in York for Thai food and desserts.

4 . Peddler Market I also love the vibe of Peddler Market in Sheffield...

5 . Tileyard North ...and at Tileyard North in Wakefield. Each time there's a range of different vendors.