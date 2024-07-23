Danny said he particularly enjoys spaces where “you can sit down and enjoy your grub”.
Luckily for him, and all other street food lovers, there are plenty permanent venues across the county - and even more pop-ups.
Here are Danny’s picks for the best street food markets in Yorkshire.
Written by Danny Mei Lan Malin
1. Kirkgate Market
In Leeds City Centre we’ve got Kirkgate Market which is nice with the kids. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme
2. Morrisons Kirkstall Market Place
Then there’s Morrisons Kirkstall Market Place which is cheap and cheerful to take the family where you can devour fresh pasta and pizza or grab a breakfast while getting your shopping done. | Jinyoung Cho/Google Photo: Jinyoung Cho/Google
3. Shambles Market
One of my favourite street food markets is Shambles Market in York for Thai food and desserts. | Google Photo: Google
4. Peddler Market
I also love the vibe of Peddler Market in Sheffield... | Peddler Market LeedsPhoto: Peddler Market Leeds
5. Tileyard North
...and at Tileyard North in Wakefield. Each time there’s a range of different vendors. | Tileyard North/GooglePhoto: Tileyard North/Google
6. Cutlery Works
Cutlery Works in Sheffield is also banging. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme
