There is no shortage of brilliant steakhouses in Leeds.

And to make the choice a little easier, we have rounded up 13 of the best restaurants in Leeds for a steak according to TripAdvisor.

There’s a chain on this list occupying three top spots, as well as an Argentinian restaurant in the city centre.

Miller and Carter, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,539 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at this steakhouse said: “Gorgeous food, especially the sticky chipotle chicken starter. Our waitress Mary is a credit to the team, happy to chat with us and so attentive. Thank you we had a lovely time and will definitely be back!”

1. Miller & Carter

Miller and Carter, in Horsforth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,539 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at this steakhouse said: “Gorgeous food, especially the sticky chipotle chicken starter. Our waitress Mary is a credit to the team, happy to chat with us and so attentive. Thank you we had a lovely time and will definitely be back!” | Somewhere Sunday/Google Photo: Somewhere Sunday

Miller & Carter Steakhouse, in Garforth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,200 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at this steakhouse said: “Been coming here for many years. A big shout out to Terri who is amazing. Food is always great and so the beer. The dirty burger is my favourite.”

2. Miller & Carter

Miller & Carter Steakhouse, in Garforth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,200 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at this steakhouse said: “Been coming here for many years. A big shout out to Terri who is amazing. Food is always great and so the beer. The dirty burger is my favourite.” | Miller & Carter/Google Photo: Miller & Carter

Miller & Carter, in the Light, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,649 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at this steakhouse said: “Great service by Eva and great food. Will definitely be returning now I know that the quality of food is good and reasonably priced, especially when they have offers.”

3. Miller & Carter

Miller & Carter, in the Light, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,649 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at this steakhouse said: “Great service by Eva and great food. Will definitely be returning now I know that the quality of food is good and reasonably priced, especially when they have offers.” | Darren Ledder/Google Photo: Darren Ledder

Gaucho, in Park Row, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,638 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Gaucho said: “A fantastic meal - early Fathers Day treat from my daughter. Had the cerviche of sea bass, followed by a rump steak, both of which were pretty much perfect. Great service as always - thanks to Ramon, our table host for this visit.”

4. Gaucho

Gaucho, in Park Row, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,638 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Gaucho said: “A fantastic meal - early Fathers Day treat from my daughter. Had the cerviche of sea bass, followed by a rump steak, both of which were pretty much perfect. Great service as always - thanks to Ramon, our table host for this visit.” | National World Photo: National World

Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill, in Granary Wharf, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 4,708 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Fazenda said: “The food is absolutely delicious and the service is unmatched. Alani was very attentive and friendly, with 2 glasses on the house for our anniversary! Thank you to the whole team :) 10/10.”

5. Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill

Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill, in Granary Wharf, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 4,708 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Fazenda said: “The food is absolutely delicious and the service is unmatched. Alani was very attentive and friendly, with 2 glasses on the house for our anniversary! Thank you to the whole team :) 10/10.” | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, in the Light, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,853 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Estabulo said: “Great food. Wonderful staff. Very clean and hygienic. Amazing selection of options at the salad bar. Good quality alcohol.”

6. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, in the Light, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,853 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Estabulo said: “Great food. Wonderful staff. Very clean and hygienic. Amazing selection of options at the salad bar. Good quality alcohol.” | Estabulo/Google Photo: Estabulo/Google

