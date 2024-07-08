13 of the best-rated restaurants to try in Leeds Kirkgate Market including Bahn & Mee and the Fisherman's Wife

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

Whether you are in the mood for fish and chips, Indian street food a Turkish baked good, Leeds Kirkgate Market has it all.

The market is known for many things - it is the largest covered market in Europe and a Grade I listed building.

Home to brilliant independent traders, many of whom have been staples in Leeds for decades, the market is one of Leeds’ gems.

Its food offering is often overlook but there are some fantastic eateries inside. Here are 13 of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds Kirkgate Market and what customers have to say.

1. Banh & Mee

Bahn & Mee has a rating of 4.7 stars from 287 Google reviews. A customer at the Vietnamese street food restaurant said: "This place is amazing! We ordered beef pho, chicken bao buns and a bbq pork banh mi. They all tasted absolutely delicious! The prices were very reasonable, service was quick and the food was piping hot :) Really pleased and will definitely visit again!" | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme

2. Fat Annie's

Fat Annie's has a rating of 4.6 stars from 207 Google reviews. A customer at the American restaurant said: "I love Fat Annie's, The burgers, hot dogs and shakes taste fantastic. The portion sizes are perfect, and the food is reasonably priced with great service. I highly recommend you pay a visit, and try some good plant based eating!" | William Matthews/Google Photo: William Matthews

3. Manjit's Kitchen

Manjit's Kitchen has a rating of 4.6 stars from 203 Google reviews. A customer at the Indian restaurant said: "Double Dosa weekend started here with a tasty lunch. Accompanied by a bargain samosa, it was delicious and our first visit to the giant Kirkgate Market in Leeds. Will be back for the Thali next time!" | Michael/GooglePhoto: Michael

4. Chop Chop

Chop Chop has a rating of 4.3 stars from 52 Google reviews. A customer at the Chinese restaurant said: "Food is absolutely delicious, fresh ingredients and made to order. Portion sizes are brilliant, staff are really friendly and wait times are low. Will be coming here again!" | William Matthews/Google Photo: William Matthews

5. Fisherman's Wife

Fisherman's Wife has a rating of 4.4 stars from 264 Google reviews. A customer at this chippy said: "One of the good spots to get a decent fish and chips. It is quick and nicely made. Staffs are nice and there is plenty of seats. If you’re nearby, don’t think twice, give them a visit." | William Matthews/Google Photo: William Matthews

6. Istanbul Bakery

Istanbul Bakery has a rating of 4.0 stars from 84 Google reviews. A customer at this bakery said: "Absolutely delicious chicken sandwich! Chicken was flavourful and bread was freshly made. Chips had the best seasoning! Will try the lamb sandwich next time." | Istanbul Bakery/GooglePhoto: Istanbul Bakery

