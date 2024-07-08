1 . Banh & Mee

Bahn & Mee has a rating of 4.7 stars from 287 Google reviews. A customer at the Vietnamese street food restaurant said: "This place is amazing! We ordered beef pho, chicken bao buns and a bbq pork banh mi. They all tasted absolutely delicious! The prices were very reasonable, service was quick and the food was piping hot :) Really pleased and will definitely visit again!" | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme