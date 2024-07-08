The market is known for many things - it is the largest covered market in Europe and a Grade I listed building.
Its food offering is often overlook but there are some fantastic eateries inside. Here are 13 of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds Kirkgate Market and what customers have to say.
1. Banh & Mee
Bahn & Mee has a rating of 4.7 stars from 287 Google reviews. A customer at the Vietnamese street food restaurant said: "This place is amazing! We ordered beef pho, chicken bao buns and a bbq pork banh mi. They all tasted absolutely delicious! The prices were very reasonable, service was quick and the food was piping hot :) Really pleased and will definitely visit again!" | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme
2. Fat Annie's
Fat Annie's has a rating of 4.6 stars from 207 Google reviews. A customer at the American restaurant said: "I love Fat Annie's, The burgers, hot dogs and shakes taste fantastic. The portion sizes are perfect, and the food is reasonably priced with great service. I highly recommend you pay a visit, and try some good plant based eating!" | William Matthews/Google Photo: William Matthews
3. Manjit's Kitchen
Manjit's Kitchen has a rating of 4.6 stars from 203 Google reviews. A customer at the Indian restaurant said: "Double Dosa weekend started here with a tasty lunch. Accompanied by a bargain samosa, it was delicious and our first visit to the giant Kirkgate Market in Leeds. Will be back for the Thali next time!" | Michael/GooglePhoto: Michael
4. Chop Chop
Chop Chop has a rating of 4.3 stars from 52 Google reviews. A customer at the Chinese restaurant said: "Food is absolutely delicious, fresh ingredients and made to order. Portion sizes are brilliant, staff are really friendly and wait times are low. Will be coming here again!" | William Matthews/Google Photo: William Matthews
5. Fisherman's Wife
Fisherman's Wife has a rating of 4.4 stars from 264 Google reviews. A customer at this chippy said: "One of the good spots to get a decent fish and chips. It is quick and nicely made. Staffs are nice and there is plenty of seats. If you’re nearby, don’t think twice, give them a visit." | William Matthews/Google Photo: William Matthews
6. Istanbul Bakery
Istanbul Bakery has a rating of 4.0 stars from 84 Google reviews. A customer at this bakery said: "Absolutely delicious chicken sandwich! Chicken was flavourful and bread was freshly made. Chips had the best seasoning! Will try the lamb sandwich next time." | Istanbul Bakery/GooglePhoto: Istanbul Bakery
