Summer is the season of socialising and money can be tight when you’re having fun in the sun.

So we have rounded 13 of the best deals at Leeds restaurants to visit this summer.

You won’t have miss out on any of the flavour, but you’ll definitely save a few pounds.

On the list, there’s an award-winning Thai restaurant that has a brilliant lunch offer and even a bar that is giving away free pizza for every drink bought.

1 . Fibre Fibre, in Lower Briggate, has a buy one drink, get a pizza free deal that runs every Sunday to Friday before 8pm. | National WorldPhoto: National World Photo Sales

2 . Chaophraya Thai restaurant Chaophraya, in Swinegate, has an offer of three tapas dishes for £17 and four tapas dishes for £20. A set lunch menu will only set you back £20 for two courses and £25 for three. | Tony Johnson/National World Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar, in West Point, has a fantastic lunch offer. One course is priced at £13.95 while two courses will only set you back £19.95. If you fancy dessert, a three-course menu is only £25.95. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Almost Famous Get a burger with some fries for just £10 at Almost Famous, in Great George Street, available from noon to 4pm. | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

5 . Blue Pavilion Blue Pavilion offers a set lunch for £28 per person. Enjoy some dim sum with a fillet steak and dessert at this luxury Chinese restaurant. | Blue PavilionPhoto: Blue Pavilion Photo Sales

6 . Mommy Thai Mommy Thai has two locations in the city centre - on Duncan Street and Vicar Lane. This Thai restaurant offers a brilliant lunch menu priced at £.9.95 to £10.95 for a starter and main. | National World Photo: Geha Pandey Photo Sales