13 of the best deals at Leeds restaurants this July - including Chaophraya and the Whitehall

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 5th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Get your money’s worth at these brilliant Leeds restaurants.

Summer is the season of socialising and money can be tight when you’re having fun in the sun.

So we have rounded 13 of the best deals at Leeds restaurants to visit this summer.

You won’t have miss out on any of the flavour, but you’ll definitely save a few pounds.

On the list, there’s an award-winning Thai restaurant that has a brilliant lunch offer and even a bar that is giving away free pizza for every drink bought.

Fibre, in Lower Briggate, has a buy one drink, get a pizza free deal that runs every Sunday to Friday before 8pm.

1. Fibre

Fibre, in Lower Briggate, has a buy one drink, get a pizza free deal that runs every Sunday to Friday before 8pm. | National WorldPhoto: National World

Thai restaurant Chaophraya, in Swinegate, has an offer of three tapas dishes for £17 and four tapas dishes for £20. A set lunch menu will only set you back £20 for two courses and £25 for three.

2. Chaophraya

Thai restaurant Chaophraya, in Swinegate, has an offer of three tapas dishes for £17 and four tapas dishes for £20. A set lunch menu will only set you back £20 for two courses and £25 for three. | Tony Johnson/National World Photo: Tony Johnson

The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar, in West Point, has a fantastic lunch offer. One course is priced at £13.95 while two courses will only set you back £19.95. If you fancy dessert, a three-course menu is only £25.95.

3. The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar

The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar, in West Point, has a fantastic lunch offer. One course is priced at £13.95 while two courses will only set you back £19.95. If you fancy dessert, a three-course menu is only £25.95. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Get a burger with some fries for just £10 at Almost Famous, in Great George Street, available from noon to 4pm.

4. Almost Famous

Get a burger with some fries for just £10 at Almost Famous, in Great George Street, available from noon to 4pm. | GooglePhoto: Google

Blue Pavilion offers a set lunch for £28 per person. Enjoy some dim sum with a fillet steak and dessert at this luxury Chinese restaurant.

5. Blue Pavilion

Blue Pavilion offers a set lunch for £28 per person. Enjoy some dim sum with a fillet steak and dessert at this luxury Chinese restaurant. | Blue PavilionPhoto: Blue Pavilion

Mommy Thai has two locations in the city centre - on Duncan Street and Vicar Lane. This Thai restaurant offers a brilliant lunch menu priced at £.9.95 to £10.95 for a starter and main.

6. Mommy Thai

Mommy Thai has two locations in the city centre - on Duncan Street and Vicar Lane. This Thai restaurant offers a brilliant lunch menu priced at £.9.95 to £10.95 for a starter and main. | National World Photo: Geha Pandey

