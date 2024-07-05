Summer is the season of socialising and money can be tight when you’re having fun in the sun.
You won’t have miss out on any of the flavour, but you’ll definitely save a few pounds.
1. Fibre
Fibre, in Lower Briggate, has a buy one drink, get a pizza free deal that runs every Sunday to Friday before 8pm. | National WorldPhoto: National World
2. Chaophraya
Thai restaurant Chaophraya, in Swinegate, has an offer of three tapas dishes for £17 and four tapas dishes for £20. A set lunch menu will only set you back £20 for two courses and £25 for three. | Tony Johnson/National World Photo: Tony Johnson
3. The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar
The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar, in West Point, has a fantastic lunch offer. One course is priced at £13.95 while two courses will only set you back £19.95. If you fancy dessert, a three-course menu is only £25.95. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
4. Almost Famous
Get a burger with some fries for just £10 at Almost Famous, in Great George Street, available from noon to 4pm. | GooglePhoto: Google
5. Blue Pavilion
Blue Pavilion offers a set lunch for £28 per person. Enjoy some dim sum with a fillet steak and dessert at this luxury Chinese restaurant. | Blue PavilionPhoto: Blue Pavilion
6. Mommy Thai
Mommy Thai has two locations in the city centre - on Duncan Street and Vicar Lane. This Thai restaurant offers a brilliant lunch menu priced at £.9.95 to £10.95 for a starter and main. | National World Photo: Geha Pandey
