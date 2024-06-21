13 of the best burger spots in Leeds and what customers have to say including Hooyah and Big Buns

Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

Satisfy your big, juicy burger craving with these brilliant spots in Leeds.

We have rounded up 13 of the best burger spots in the city according to Google reviews.

On the list, there’s everything from a vegan stall in Kirkgate Market that’s perfect for a quick bite to a steakhouse restaurant famed for its smoky burgers.

Hooyah Burgers, in Albion Street, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 454 Google reviews. A customer at Hooyah said: “Love this place, burgers were delicious & so were the loaded fries. We will definitely be back soon.”

1. Hooyah Burgers

Big Buns, in the Northern Market, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 200 Google reviews. A customer at Big Buns said: “Best burger in Leeds! The wings were also amazing! Couldn’t have had better customer service. Will be back.”

2. Big Buns

Meat:Stack, in Bishopgate Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 694 Google reviews. A customer at Meat:Stack said: “So in love with this place. The burgers are amazing and there are a few loaded fries options too! Make sure you give it a try.”

3. Meat Stack

Mr Ts, in Woodhouse, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 3,245 Google reviews. A customer at Mr Ts said: “Good food. Burgers were spot on. Lots of variety available. Will defo go again. Thanks to Beth and the other girl both looked after me really well, overall 10/10.”

4. Mr T's

Fat Hippo, in Otley Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,037 Google reviews. A customer at Fat Hippo said: “Delicious burger and the sides were great too! Enjoyed some tater tots and fried. Nice cider available too!"

5. Fat Hippo

El's Gourmet, in Great George Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 404 Google reviews. A customer at El’s Gourmet said: “Super friendly staff and tasty food, reasonably priced too! We really enjoyed our meal there, nice and chilled.”

6. El's Gourmet

