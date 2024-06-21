We have rounded up 13 of the best burger spots in the city according to Google reviews.
1. Hooyah Burgers
Hooyah Burgers, in Albion Street, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 454 Google reviews. A customer at Hooyah said: “Love this place, burgers were delicious & so were the loaded fries. We will definitely be back soon.” | National WorldPhoto: National World
2. Big Buns
Big Buns, in the Northern Market, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 200 Google reviews. A customer at Big Buns said: “Best burger in Leeds! The wings were also amazing! Couldn’t have had better customer service. Will be back.” | Bruce RollinsonPhoto: Bruce Rollinson
3. Meat Stack
Meat:Stack, in Bishopgate Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 694 Google reviews. A customer at Meat:Stack said: “So in love with this place. The burgers are amazing and there are a few loaded fries options too! Make sure you give it a try.” | Meat Stack/GooglePhoto: Meat Stack/Google
4. Mr T's
Mr Ts, in Woodhouse, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 3,245 Google reviews. A customer at Mr Ts said: “Good food. Burgers were spot on. Lots of variety available. Will defo go again. Thanks to Beth and the other girl both looked after me really well, overall 10/10.” | Google Photo: Google
5. Fat Hippo
Fat Hippo, in Otley Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,037 Google reviews. A customer at Fat Hippo said: “Delicious burger and the sides were great too! Enjoyed some tater tots and fried. Nice cider available too!" | Fat Hippo/GooglePhoto: Fat Hippo/Google
6. El's Gourmet
El's Gourmet, in Great George Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 404 Google reviews. A customer at El’s Gourmet said: “Super friendly staff and tasty food, reasonably priced too! We really enjoyed our meal there, nice and chilled.” | David Dobby/GooglePhoto: David Dobby/Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.