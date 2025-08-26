From a newly-opened gastropub to a long-standing French bistro, these 11 restaurants make us proud of the Leeds food scene.
The restaurants all boast Diners’ Choice Awards on booking platform OpenTable for food, service, private dining or overall experience. The awards are based on where verified diners book, dine and leave glowing reviews, recognising outstanding restaurants based on feedback from thousands of local customers.
Here are the acclaimed Leeds restaurants that came out on top this month.
1. Wood Fire Dine - food
This beloved artisan pizzeria in Rothwell is ranked one of the best restaurants in Yorkshire for food. Owned by award-winning local chef Mark Baber, Wood Fire Dine prides itself on its authentic hand-making pizza processes, fresh ingredients and inventive recipes. | National World
2. Sous Le Nez - food
This basement bistro in the city centre has been serving tasty French food since 1991. It has a Diners' Choice Award for Best Food in West Yorkshire, with reviewers praising the exceptional dining experience with "outstandingly delicious" French cuisine and an extensive wine list. | National World
3. Escape - food
Escape Restaurant and Bar in Horsforth is the third top restaurant for food in Leeds, with diners praising the "excellent food", "attentive staff" and warm atmosphere. The restaurant serves simple British and Mediterranean cuisine using fresh local produce, and has a lovely outdoor dining area for the summer months. | Google
4. Hern - service
This relaxed bistro in Chapel Allerton has a Diners' Choice Award for service. Chef patron Rab Adams and his team build menus by focusing on products that are in season and at their best, with menus that feature organic vegetables, local cheeses, heritage-breed meat and wild fish. | National World
5. Aagrah - service
The city centre branch of this Yorkshire-based Indian restaurant chain also scoops an award for service. Diners repeatedly praise the "super pleasant" staff and the restaurant's consistent quality, making it a "favourite place to dine" in Leeds. | Bruce Rollinson
6. The Empire Cafe - service
Chef patron Sam Pullan (pictured) and his partner Nicole Deighton have transformed this former greasy spoon cafe into a Leeds gem - and OpenTable reviewers place it top of the charts for service. The Fish Street cafe is praised for its "friendly and knowledgeable" staff and inviting atmosphere. | National World