Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

11 closed Leeds pubs that people who live here want to bring back from the past

Years pass and times changes but the desire for a nice cold pint in good company remains very much the same.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th May 2023, 11:45 BST

Over the past few years more pubs than ever before have fallen victim of hard times with many pushed to the edge by Covid-19 enforced lockdowns and social restrictions.

Looking a little further back however, we here at the Yorkshire Evening Post asked our readers: “Which Leeds pub from the past would you bring back if you could?”

Responding in their hundreds, here are 11 former popular drinking spots that may be gone but have never been forgotten...

The Shoulder of Mutton in Chapel Allerton closed its doors for the final time in 2008.

1. Shoulder of Mutton - Chapel Allerton

The Shoulder of Mutton in Chapel Allerton closed its doors for the final time in 2008. Photo: YPN Stock

Photo Sales
The New Roscoe on Bristol Street was a popular venue for drinks and live music before it closed down.

2. The New Roscoe - Bristol Street

The New Roscoe on Bristol Street was a popular venue for drinks and live music before it closed down. Photo: YPN Stock

Photo Sales
The Junction was a popular pub, situated on Dewsbury Road, Beeston. The spot has now been converted into flats.

3. The Junction - Beeston

The Junction was a popular pub, situated on Dewsbury Road, Beeston. The spot has now been converted into flats. Photo: YPN Stock

Photo Sales
The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane was popular spot during the 80s. It closed in 2000.

4. The Duchess of York - Vicar Lane

The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane was popular spot during the 80s. It closed in 2000. Photo: YPN Stock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening Post