11 closed Leeds pubs that people who live here want to bring back from the past

Years pass and times changes but the desire for a nice cold pint in good company remains very much the same.

Over the past few years more pubs than ever before have fallen victim of hard times with many pushed to the edge by Covid-19 enforced lockdowns and social restrictions.

Looking a little further back however, we here at the Yorkshire Evening Post asked our readers: “Which Leeds pub from the past would you bring back if you could?”

Responding in their hundreds, here are 11 former popular drinking spots that may be gone but have never been forgotten...

1 . Shoulder of Mutton - Chapel Allerton The Shoulder of Mutton in Chapel Allerton closed its doors for the final time in 2008.

2 . The New Roscoe - Bristol Street The New Roscoe on Bristol Street was a popular venue for drinks and live music before it closed down.

3 . The Junction - Beeston The Junction was a popular pub, situated on Dewsbury Road, Beeston. The spot has now been converted into flats.

4 . The Duchess of York - Vicar Lane The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane was popular spot during the 80s. It closed in 2000.