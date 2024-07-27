10 pictures inside much-loved Leeds pub the Woods following takeover by owners of Call Lane bar Roland's

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 27th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

A popular Leeds pub has new ownership.

The Woods, in Stainbeck Corner, Chapel Allerton has been taken over by the owners of Call Lane bar Roland’s Alexander and Jonathan Neil. The brothers have plans to revamp the venue while making changes to the food menu, starting with pizzas and later Sunday lunches.

Here are 10 pictures inside the Woods following the takeover.

The Woods, in Stainbeck Corner, Chapel Allerton, has been taken over by the brothers behind Call Lane bar Roland's.

1. The Woods

Alexander Neil (pictured) will be working with his brother Jonathan to revamp the Woods.

2. The Woods

The takeover has come after the Woods’ previous owners Richard Todd and Paul Logan were looking to retire earlier this year.

3. The Woods

Alexander told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the brothers weren't looking for a property in the suburbs but "the Woods just sort of fell into [their] laps".

4. The Woods

Alexander completed his first shift at the pub last week and the response he has seen from customers, both in-person and online, has been incredibly positive.

5. The Woods

Alexander said: “Everyone seems to be really, really excited about some fresh blood coming in and the support community has been great so far.”

6. The Woods

