Here are 10 pictures inside the Woods following the takeover.
The Woods, in Stainbeck Corner, Chapel Allerton, has been taken over by the brothers behind Call Lane bar Roland's. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme
Alexander Neil (pictured) will be working with his brother Jonathan to revamp the Woods. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
The takeover has come after the Woods’ previous owners Richard Todd and Paul Logan were looking to retire earlier this year. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
Alexander told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the brothers weren't looking for a property in the suburbs but "the Woods just sort of fell into [their] laps". | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
Alexander completed his first shift at the pub last week and the response he has seen from customers, both in-person and online, has been incredibly positive. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
Alexander said: “Everyone seems to be really, really excited about some fresh blood coming in and the support community has been great so far.” | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
