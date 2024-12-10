10 of the best places to eat in Leeds with family according to Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin

Danny Mei Lan Malin
By Danny Mei Lan Malin

Columnist

Published 10th Dec 2024, 13:05 BST

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin, the star of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway, reveals his top picks for restaurants to suit all the family.

I may be known for my takeaways, but I love nothing more than eating out with the family.

Yorkshire really is the UK’s capital of food. So much so, I’m launching an eating-out directory with the team at LDC radio.

We may all be into our music, but food is just as important. Food and feel-good tunes are the perfect combination.

Here are my favourite places to go out in Leeds City Centre -

1. Habbibi

I’ve always loved Habbibi for their steaks, plus it has a rooftop bar. I recently tried their new menu complete with a range of Arabic, Mediterranean and English dishes. Complete with a DJ box, a rooftop bar and banging new menu, this is one of my favourite places to eat out in Leeds. | James Hardisty

2. Kirkgate Market

For some cheap eats, you can get a taste of around the world flavours at Kirkgate Market... | Simon Hulme

3. Trinity Kitchen

...or Trinity Kitchen. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Blue Sakura

When it comes to South East Asian cuisine, my absolute favourite is Blue Sakura. It's an all-you-can-order restaurant, but everything is made fresh. I love all the fresh meat that's done on the grill teppanyaki-style. Blue Sakura also owns Blue Pavilion, which has an A La Carte modern Chinese menu - and it’s definitely worth pre-ordering the peking duck. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

5. Tattu

Another favourite is Tattu, which serves modern fusion food in a tapas style. | Steve Riding

6. Joy's Kitchen

For more authentic dim sum, head to Joy’s Kitchen. | Simon Hulme

