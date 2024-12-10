4 . Blue Sakura

When it comes to South East Asian cuisine, my absolute favourite is Blue Sakura. It's an all-you-can-order restaurant, but everything is made fresh. I love all the fresh meat that's done on the grill teppanyaki-style. Blue Sakura also owns Blue Pavilion, which has an A La Carte modern Chinese menu - and it’s definitely worth pre-ordering the peking duck. | Jonathan Gawthorpe