Yorkshire really is the UK’s capital of food. So much so, I’m launching an eating-out directory with the team at LDC radio.
We may all be into our music, but food is just as important. Food and feel-good tunes are the perfect combination.
Here are my favourite places to go out in Leeds City Centre -
1. Habbibi
I’ve always loved Habbibi for their steaks, plus it has a rooftop bar. I recently tried their new menu complete with a range of Arabic, Mediterranean and English dishes. Complete with a DJ box, a rooftop bar and banging new menu, this is one of my favourite places to eat out in Leeds. | James Hardisty
2. Kirkgate Market
For some cheap eats, you can get a taste of around the world flavours at Kirkgate Market... | Simon Hulme
3. Trinity Kitchen
...or Trinity Kitchen. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Blue Sakura
When it comes to South East Asian cuisine, my absolute favourite is Blue Sakura. It's an all-you-can-order restaurant, but everything is made fresh. I love all the fresh meat that's done on the grill teppanyaki-style. Blue Sakura also owns Blue Pavilion, which has an A La Carte modern Chinese menu - and it’s definitely worth pre-ordering the peking duck. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Tattu
Another favourite is Tattu, which serves modern fusion food in a tapas style. | Steve Riding
6. Joy's Kitchen
For more authentic dim sum, head to Joy’s Kitchen. | Simon Hulme