1 . Sqew

Sqew Shawarma Bar, in Duncan Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 378 Google reviews. A customer at Sqew said: “This place is unreal. From start to finish it was faultless. Jake explained everything on the menu and couldn’t have been more helpful. The food is most definitely the best shawarmas I’ve had. I’ll definitely be going back.” | Geha Pandey Photo: Geha Pandey