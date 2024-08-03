Kebabs are one of the nation's favourite takeaway and there’s certainly no shortage of shops in the city.
But we have rounded up 10 of the best in Leeds according to what customers say.
1. Sqew
Sqew Shawarma Bar, in Duncan Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 378 Google reviews. A customer at Sqew said: “This place is unreal. From start to finish it was faultless. Jake explained everything on the menu and couldn’t have been more helpful. The food is most definitely the best shawarmas I’ve had. I’ll definitely be going back.” | Geha Pandey Photo: Geha Pandey
2. Istanbul Kebab
Istanbul Kebab, in Call Lane, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 292 Google reviews. A customer at Istanbul Kebab said: “My go to place in Leeds. Top quality fresh food that always tastes amazing and is ready quickly. Great customer service as well. 10/10.” | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
3. German Doner Kebab
German Doner Kebab, in Kirkstall Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,306 Google reviews. A customer at German Doner Kebab said: “Been getting food here for a while now and they never disappoint, fabulous service, always quick and polite. Even when I get a takeaway here it's in the same quality as eating in. Cheers!” | GDK Photo: GDK
4. DONER SHACK
DONER SHACK, in Trinity Kitchen, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 375 Google reviews. A customer at DONER SHACK said: “mazing! I come here every time I’m in Leeds and it never disappoints. The service is always great and the food is even better.” | National World Photo: NW
5. Sultan Kebab House
Sultan Kebab House, in Roundhay Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 133 Google reviews. A customer at Sultan said: “Amazing little gem! Best shawarma, large portion, affordable price and very tasty. Very welcoming, warm and friendly staff." | Google
6. Hyde Park Shawarma Ltd
Hyde Park Shawarma Ltd, in Royal Park Road, has a rating of 4.1 stars from 97 Google reviews. A customer at Hyde Park Shawarma said: “Value for money. One of the cheaper ones around but also the best. Great shawarma with plenty of veg and sauces." | Hyde Park Shawarma Ltd/Google Photo: Hyde Park Shawarma Ltd