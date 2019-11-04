This ‘Festival of Brewers’ showcases lesser known breweries in Leeds

The festival takes place at New Craven Hall, within walking distance of Leeds City Train Station.

In contrast to many Brewers’ Market style festivals that feature big names in the UK beer industry, Festival of Brewers aims to spotlight the many smaller, independent breweries.

Festival founder and organiser, Mike Hampshire, said: “I feel there is under representation for small, independent breweries, so the concept of Festival of Brewers was born to showcase those breweries that are often overlooked.”

Among those at the event will be; Frisky Bear Brewing Co. (Morley), Half Moon Brewery (York), Horsforth Brewery (Horsforth, Leeds), Mill Valley Brewery (Cleckheaton), Nomadic Beers (Sheepscar), Penistone Brewers (Penistone), The Cider Cask (Hebden Bridge) and Truth Hurts Brew Co (Morley). Gerhard’s Pretzels (Leeds) and The Pizza Trail (Doncaster) will offer food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Session one of the festival is from 11am to 4:30pm, then session two from 5pm to 10:30pm. Tickets for each session are priced at £7 plus booking fee online, or £8 on the door. Ticket fees include entry to the event and a souvenir festival glass.

“This is a great chance for beer fans to try something new whilst supporting some terrific small, independent producers,” added Mike.