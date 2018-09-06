Made Up Leeds ... for the city of beautiful people

Full-on glamour and natural beauty come to Leeds for a fabulous two-day event this month. Beauty editor Stephanie Smith reports. Plus we present our favourite Beauty Products of the Week.

Leeds will become the most beautiful city in the UK when it hosts its first ever city-wide cosmetics festival later this month.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Sisley Le Phyto Rouge Lipstick - 'Created by Sisley to combine the best of make-up and skincare, this is a new interpretation of its signature lipstick with a revamped case and formula. Provides both colour and care to give a plumper, smoother look in 22 shades from bright to barely-there. Le Phyto Rouge costs �38 and launches nationwide on Sisley counters September 15.

Taking place on September 29 and 30, Made Up Leeds will be an inclusive, city-wide festival with two days of free events, demonstrations, tutorials, speakers and special offers. Stand-out events include a Beauty Space pop-up on Briggate with its own ‘Glam Bars’ hosted by John Lewis, offering hair and make-up services for shoppers, and a ‘Beauty Bridge’ at Trinity Leeds with mini makeovers, hair tips and beauty advice. Commuters can also get glammed up at Harvey Nichols’ ‘Eyes & Lips’ counters located at Leeds Train Station throughout the weekend.

The beauty-packed festival includes talks from British make-up artist and columnist Ruby Hammer MBE, who co-founded Ruby & Millie, and makeovers, tutorials and a ‘meet and greet’ by Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Alexandra Cane, plus demonstrations from E4’s Body Fixers star Danny Richo.

The full-line up is yet to be announced and will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Some of the biggest names in the city’s retail scene are involved the festival, including John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Debenhams, Trinity Leeds, The Merrion Centre, St Johns Centre and The Light, supported by Leeds BID. In total, more than 90 cosmetics stores, franchises, restaurants and bars are taking part with more than 110 individual offers available.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Clark's Botanicals Retinol Rescue Eye serum: Hydrates, firms and brightens using both time relased and high potency retinol with an oatmeal complex, plus hyaluronic acid and plankton extract and also Swiss apple stem cells, plus lots of other ingredients. There's a lot going on in there. You can keep it in the fridge for an extra-special cooling effect. It costs �80, available at Space NK.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive at Leeds BID, said: “Leeds is already firmly on the map for its incredible retail offering but we’re ready to build on that reputation and take it one step further – we want Leeds to become a beauty capital of the UK.

“Leeds is a city where beauty can be found in so many different forms. Made Up Leeds will reflect that diversity, whilst offering a platform to the best talent from Yorkshire and further afield.”

Festival-goers will need to sign up at www.madeupleeds.co.uk to get their ‘Glamour Passport’ and goody bag, which can be picked up at collection points across the city centre and includes a full list of offers, samples and information on speakers and demonstrations.

For details, and to get your Glamour Passport, visit www.madeupleeds.co.uk.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow - 'Created to slim, sculpt, shorten, trim and highlight features using clever shading tricks to transform. The bronzer is a blend of pearl and pigment to help contour your face and mimic sun-kissed skin. The highlighter has a golden base to flatter any skin tone, for a blendable and even coverage. Available at John Lewis for �49.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Liz Earle Superskin Concentrate for Night'Designed so you can wake up to smoother, plumper skin and containing a blissful blend of 100 per cent pure plant oils to supercharge natural beauty sleep. With skin-softening organic rosehip seed oil and argan oil, plus an aromatic blend of neroli, lavender and chamomile, this is a soothing treatment that helps rebalance and rejuvenate the complexion overnight. It now costs �19.55 at John Lewis (15 per cent saving).

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Fenty Beauty Tapered Eye Blending Brush'For applying shadow to the contour and crease area of the eye, this is a tapered eyeshadow brush from Rihanna's collection. Use back-and-forth windshield wiper motions to blend all over the eye. The tapered point is perfect for more detailed work to the inner corners or along the bottom lash line. It's �20 at Harvey Nichols.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint - Launched into Superdrug last month, this shiny new nail gelly paint is a straight-from-the-runway look in four fabulous shades, including this Spearmint (there is also Rhubarb, Ginger and Nutmeg). The top tip is to paint first a darker shade and then finish the semi-circles of the cuticles with an arch of nutmeg. Each costs �3.99.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK:: Lee Stafford Cactus Crush Dazzle Drops: A fruity blend of exotic ingredients from renowned hairdresser Lee Stafford, to give life back to dull and dehydrated hair with cactus, wild lime and kalahari melon oil, and with a range of other vitamins and nutrient properties. Dazzle Drops is a serum that will leave the hair beautifully soft, with a dazzling shine. Available from Boots at �7.99.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum: Launched recently featuring Dr Murad's tri-active technology, made up of three different types of retinol - fast-acting (boosts cellular turnover), time-release (delivers sustained retinol to the skin over time) and a booster, which acts as a magnet to increase the skin's receptivity. A powerful yet gentle formula that can be used every day, even on sensitive skin. It's �65 at Murad.co.uk.