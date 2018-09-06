Made Up Leeds ... for the city of beautiful people

Full-on glamour and natural beauty come to Leeds for a fabulous two-day event this month. Beauty editor Stephanie Smith reports. Plus we present our favourite Beauty Products of the Week.
Leeds will become the most beautiful city in the UK when it hosts its first ever city-wide cosmetics festival later this month.
Taking place on September 29 and 30, Made Up Leeds will be an inclusive, city-wide festival with two days of free events, demonstrations, tutorials, speakers and special offers. Stand-out events include a Beauty Space pop-up on Briggate with its own ‘Glam Bars’ hosted by John Lewis, offering hair and make-up services for shoppers, and a ‘Beauty Bridge’ at Trinity Leeds with mini makeovers, hair tips and beauty advice. Commuters can also get glammed up at Harvey Nichols’ ‘Eyes & Lips’ counters located at Leeds Train Station throughout the weekend.
The beauty-packed festival includes talks from British make-up artist and columnist Ruby Hammer MBE, who co-founded Ruby & Millie, and makeovers, tutorials and a ‘meet and greet’ by Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Alexandra Cane, plus demonstrations from E4’s Body Fixers star Danny Richo.
The full-line up is yet to be announced and will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Some of the biggest names in the city’s retail scene are involved the festival, including John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Debenhams, Trinity Leeds, The Merrion Centre, St Johns Centre and The Light, supported by Leeds BID. In total, more than 90 cosmetics stores, franchises, restaurants and bars are taking part with more than 110 individual offers available.
Andrew Cooper, chief executive at Leeds BID, said: “Leeds is already firmly on the map for its incredible retail offering but we’re ready to build on that reputation and take it one step further – we want Leeds to become a beauty capital of the UK.
“Leeds is a city where beauty can be found in so many different forms. Made Up Leeds will reflect that diversity, whilst offering a platform to the best talent from Yorkshire and further afield.”
Festival-goers will need to sign up at www.madeupleeds.co.uk to get their ‘Glamour Passport’ and goody bag, which can be picked up at collection points across the city centre and includes a full list of offers, samples and information on speakers and demonstrations.
For details, and to get your Glamour Passport, visit www.madeupleeds.co.uk.