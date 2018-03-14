Beauty: How to colour at home like a salon pro

As Barnsley hairdresser Josh Wood – the king of colour – launches a new range, he passes on top shade care tips to Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith. Plus Celeb Get the Look and top beauty products of the week.
Josh Wood’s celebrity client list includes Elle MacPherson, Laura Bailey, Poppy Delevigne, Edie Campbell and Naomi Watts, but he loves nothing better than popping back to his home town of Barnsley – although not as often, he says, as his friends with roots would like.
“I love going to see my friend Rita Britton at Nomad Atelier, plus a good rummage around Barnsley Market,” he says.
Josh has launched a new range called the Josh Wood Colour System, which offers at-home dyes, root retouchers and hair care products.
“Most people tend to over-dye their hair, particularly the ends,” he says. “You should never apply colour to the roots and ends at the same time. Letting colour develop on the untreated hair at the roots longer than the previously treated hair will give a much more natural result – your ends should always appear slightly lighter.”
A feature of the system is an online consultation, which tailors suggested products after asking a series of questions. “It’s like you’re having a conversation with me,” says Josh. “It’s completely free and available on mobile too, so you can even do it in-store. I have also ensured that the hair swatch on the pack is large enough for you to hold it next to your hair to determine the shade.
“Once you’ve invested time and money in your colour, you should make sure your hair is in premium condition to protect your shade.
“You should use a shampoo and conditioner that is specifically created for your desired hair colour, as different ingredients will be required for different hair colours.
“My shampoos and conditioners for brown hair contain turmeric and saffron to make brunettes vibrant, whereas my blonde shampoos and conditioners contain natural anti-oxidants to keep blonde hair healthy and shiny.”
The permanent colours cost £10, the Colour Blending Brush is £15 and the shampoos and conditioners are £10 each. At Boots and joshwoodcolour.com.