Beauty: How to colour at home like a salon pro

As Barnsley hairdresser Josh Wood – the king of colour – launches a new range, he passes on top shade care tips to Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith. Plus Celeb Get the Look and top beauty products of the week.

Josh Wood’s celebrity client list includes Elle MacPherson, Laura Bailey, Poppy Delevigne, Edie Campbell and Naomi Watts, but he loves nothing better than popping back to his home town of Barnsley – although not as often, he says, as his friends with roots would like.

Josh Wood's RooTouch-up brushes

“I love going to see my friend Rita Britton at Nomad Atelier, plus a good rummage around Barnsley Market,” he says.

Josh has launched a new range called the Josh Wood Colour System, which offers at-home dyes, root retouchers and hair care products.

“Most people tend to over-dye their hair, particularly the ends,” he says. “You should never apply colour to the roots and ends at the same time. Letting colour develop on the untreated hair at the roots longer than the previously treated hair will give a much more natural result – your ends should always appear slightly lighter.”

A feature of the system is an online consultation, which tailors suggested products after asking a series of questions. “It’s like you’re having a conversation with me,” says Josh. “It’s completely free and available on mobile too, so you can even do it in-store. I have also ensured that the hair swatch on the pack is large enough for you to hold it next to your hair to determine the shade.

BEAUTY' PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Exclusive to John Lewis, Liz Earle introduces a calming new scent to its 'Cleanse & Polish range. The fresh pairing combines a modern blend'of Bulgarian lavender with woody Indonesian vetiver to transform your evening cleanse into an aromatic ritual. It costs �23.50 for 150ml.

“Once you’ve invested time and money in your colour, you should make sure your hair is in premium condition to protect your shade.

“You should use a shampoo and conditioner that is specifically created for your desired hair colour, as different ingredients will be required for different hair colours.

“My shampoos and conditioners for brown hair contain turmeric and saffron to make brunettes vibrant, whereas my blonde shampoos and conditioners contain natural anti-oxidants to keep blonde hair healthy and shiny.”

The permanent colours cost £10, the Colour Blending Brush is £15 and the shampoos and conditioners are £10 each. At Boots and joshwoodcolour.com.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Soap & Glory Soapremely Special 'Exclusive to Boots and Boots.com while stocks last, this huge gift box contains seven full-sized bath and body products including Melty Talented Dry Skin Balm, bath Bomb is Original Pink and Smoothie Star, Clean on Me Creamy Clarifying Shower Gel and The righteous Butter Body Lotion. It costs just �20, although individually the products would cost a total of �42.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Barry M All Night Long Primer'This comes in two formulas, original and an anti-redness version, which is green to counteract any overly rosy hues. It's a blurring wand that glides over imperfections to create a smooth, picture perfect base upon which to apply foundation and concealer. They launch at the end of March and will cost �6.99 each, on the Barry M counters.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Omorovicza Thermal Cleansing Balm'This gentle black facial cleansing balm is rich in Hungarian Moor Mud, whose mineral complex detoxifies and purifies the skin. It removes all make-up, including waterproof mascara, and cleanses all skin types without stripping it, so to leave the complexion soft, hydrated and radiant. It's �52 at Omorovicza.com.''Your favourite cleansing balm now comes with a handy mini mitt.''RESULTS'Gently cleanses'Removes waterproof mascara'Hydrates'GREAT FOR'Dry skin'Oily skin'Blemish prone''Awarded 'Best Balm Cleanser' and 'Best Anti-Ageing Cleanser' by Harper's Bazaar and 'Best Cleansing Balm' by Beauty Shortlist.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Trilogy Rosehip Oil Light Blend'Cold-pressed from the seeds of the rosehip plant, this oil functions like a natural retinol, fading dark spots and boosting brightness without irritating the skin. Rosehip seed oil is an effective treatment for acne scarring, while linoleic acid (an anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial acid) keeps new breakouts at bay. It's �31.50, Holland & Barrett.