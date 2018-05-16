Beauty: How to achieve a Royal wedding glow

When it comes to bridal make-up, priming, blending and setting are key. Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith finds out more from Hourglass’s Heidi Whittle.
“Radiance” and “bride”. If ever there were two words that go together like a church-headed horse and carriage, it is they.
But how to achieve? Many brides prepare with weeks, if not months, of treatment, from dermabrasion and cosmetic fillers to regular facials, but on the big day itself, it’s all down to the choice of product and correct application. Heidi Whittle, education manager for Hourglass Cosmetics, says first choose your foundation with care. “Shop for your perfect wedding day foundation in a white low-cut T-shirt or shirt; bridal make-up needs to have enough colour to balance out the whiteness of the dress. A good way to ensure the shade of your foundation blends seamlessly into your natural skin tone is by matching it with the jawline, forehead and the chest. The Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick, £42, has the coverage of a concealer, the weightlessness of a powder and the fluidity of a liquid in a waterproof formula, giving it the staying power to last the whole day.”
Priming and setting are key. A good primer will ensure the longevity of your make-up. Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, £55, evens skin tone and minimises pores while ensuring all-day staying power, in a water-resistant, sweat-proof formula, ideal if you’re getting married in the summer or a warmer environment.Ensure the T-zone remains matte by using a good setting powder to keep make-up in place, blur the complexion and reduce flashback photo shine.
Add a pop of colour to lift your wedding look. Heidi says: “Rose, plum, pink or red tones are classic choices for brides as they will lift your complexion and eye colour. Steer away from nudes and neutral brown tones as they can look washed out in photographs. When choosing a lip shade, go one or two shades darker than your natural lip colour and use a liner underneath to ensure the lipstick has something to hold on to for longer.”
Hourglass is available at Space NK and selected John Lewis.
