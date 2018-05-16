Beauty: How to achieve a Royal wedding glow

When it comes to bridal make-up, priming, blending and setting are key. Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith finds out more from Hourglass’s Heidi Whittle.

“Radiance” and “bride”. If ever there were two words that go together like a church-headed horse and carriage, it is they.

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder' - An ultra-refined loose powder created to give the face a natural looking, flawless finish. It's talc-free and very finely milled with soft focus, light reflecting particles to blur wrinkles and imperfections and minimise the appearance of pores for an air-brushed finish. It's �36 at Space NK and some John Lewsi and Harvey Nichols stores.

But how to achieve? Many brides prepare with weeks, if not months, of treatment, from dermabrasion and cosmetic fillers to regular facials, but on the big day itself, it’s all down to the choice of product and correct application. Heidi Whittle, education manager for Hourglass Cosmetics, says first choose your foundation with care. “Shop for your perfect wedding day foundation in a white low-cut T-shirt or shirt; bridal make-up needs to have enough colour to balance out the whiteness of the dress. A good way to ensure the shade of your foundation blends seamlessly into your natural skin tone is by matching it with the jawline, forehead and the chest. The Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick, £42, has the coverage of a concealer, the weightlessness of a powder and the fluidity of a liquid in a waterproof formula, giving it the staying power to last the whole day.”

Priming and setting are key. A good primer will ensure the longevity of your make-up. Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, £55, evens skin tone and minimises pores while ensuring all-day staying power, in a water-resistant, sweat-proof formula, ideal if you’re getting married in the summer or a warmer environment.Ensure the T-zone remains matte by using a good setting powder to keep make-up in place, blur the complexion and reduce flashback photo shine.

Add a pop of colour to lift your wedding look. Heidi says: “Rose, plum, pink or red tones are classic choices for brides as they will lift your complexion and eye colour. Steer away from nudes and neutral brown tones as they can look washed out in photographs. When choosing a lip shade, go one or two shades darker than your natural lip colour and use a liner underneath to ensure the lipstick has something to hold on to for longer.”

Hourglass is available at Space NK and selected John Lewis.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Yardley Exfoliating Body Scrub'As bluebells bloom, try a new scrub infused with fine fragrance in a paraben-free formula with natural floral extracts, enriching oils and skin-boosting ingredients. The English Bluebell Body Scrub is a great pre-holiday tannning exfoliator with shea butter, crushed walnut shell powder with silica, and vitamin-rich oils. It's �8 from Yardley.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Skin Laundry Restoring Night Serum'This no-nonsense but effective facial skin serum helps to improve the overall appearance of skin brightness, smoothness, tone, texture and elasticity. It suits all skin types and it has been created to work overnight, with algae extracts and glycolic acid getting to work as you sleep. It's �46 and it's available at Harvey Nichols in Leeds and online.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Lipstick Queen Saint Lipstick in Plum'Dark and distinctive but highly wearable, this is a recent addition to Lipstick Queen's core Saint & Sinner collection of lipsticks, called the Saint Plum shade. It is a flattering blackberry tone with a sheer and opaque finish. It's glamorous but the sheerness means that it can work well for day as well as night.It's �22 at Space NK and John Lewis.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Issey Miyake's Pure Nectar Eau de Parfum'Refined, pure and sweetly sparkling, this is an aquatic floral, inspired by the moment a petal blooms into a flower and produces a generous drop of rose nectar. The blossoming aroma has the freshness of the original Pure perfume with a top note of honey pear, heart of sweet rose and base of creamy sandalwood. The 30ml EDP is �39.