Beauty: Be sustainably beautiful - tips from the world’s best eco spa

The award-winning Titanic Spa is showing the way to a clean, safe and sound beauty future. Beauty editor Stephanie Smith find out more. Plus Celeb Get the Look and Beaity Products of the Week.
Most of us could be a little more eco-friendly, if we are honest, particularly when it comes to our hair and beauty routines. And Huddersfield’s Titanic Spa is setting us all a luxurious example.
Set within a restored textile mill in the Linthwaite valley, the UK’s first-eco spa has now been named World’s Best Luxury Eco-Spa in the World Luxury Spa Awards 2018, also winning Best Spa Manager, Best Luxury Day Spa and Best Luxury Destination Spa in the Northern European category.
Titanic has banned single-use plastics, instead opting for biodegradable straws made from sea shells in its bar and recyclable alternatives to plastic cups and bottles. It uses solar panels for power and a natural water source 100m below ground level to fill its swimming pool and plunge pool.
Natalie Hart, spa operations manager, says we can all introduce sustainability ito daily life, first by streamlining products to decrease the amount of plastic we throw away. “ Look into swapping some of your products for multi-taskers. There are some excellent liquid soaps that double up as shampoos, body washes and make-up removers, while balms and multi-purpose creams make excellent hydrators for knees, elbows, lips and eyes.”
Brands are starting to take sustainability seriously by using recyclable or ocean plastic to house products, she says, adding: “Always check the back of the product to see how easily recyclable the packaging is. You can even look into which beauty products are easily refillable. These include eyeshadow compacts, perfume bottles and tubs of body lotion that can be refilled in stores.
“Instead of using plastic roll-ons, opt for a solid natural deodorant that comes in a more eco-friendly metal tin. Try swapping to a bamboo toothbrush – the energy that goes into making these is just a fraction of what is required to make a plastic toothbrush, and the bamboo handles are biodegradable.”