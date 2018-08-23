Beauty: Be sustainably beautiful - tips from the world’s best eco spa

The award-winning Titanic Spa is showing the way to a clean, safe and sound beauty future. Beauty editor Stephanie Smith find out more. Plus Celeb Get the Look and Beaity Products of the Week.

Most of us could be a little more eco-friendly, if we are honest, particularly when it comes to our hair and beauty routines. And Huddersfield’s Titanic Spa is setting us all a luxurious example.

CELEB GET THE LOOK: Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello steps out for the MTV Video Music Awards this week in New York, made up in classic glamour girl glory with flicked lashes and matte ruby pout. For the lips, try MAC Lip Duo in Ruby Woo, now �27 at Debenhams.'. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Set within a restored textile mill in the Linthwaite valley, the UK’s first-eco spa has now been named World’s Best Luxury Eco-Spa in the World Luxury Spa Awards 2018, also winning Best Spa Manager, Best Luxury Day Spa and Best Luxury Destination Spa in the Northern European category.

Titanic has banned single-use plastics, instead opting for biodegradable straws made from sea shells in its bar and recyclable alternatives to plastic cups and bottles. It uses solar panels for power and a natural water source 100m below ground level to fill its swimming pool and plunge pool.

Natalie Hart, spa operations manager, says we can all introduce sustainability ito daily life, first by streamlining products to decrease the amount of plastic we throw away. “ Look into swapping some of your products for multi-taskers. There are some excellent liquid soaps that double up as shampoos, body washes and make-up removers, while balms and multi-purpose creams make excellent hydrators for knees, elbows, lips and eyes.”

Brands are starting to take sustainability seriously by using recyclable or ocean plastic to house products, she says, adding: “Always check the back of the product to see how easily recyclable the packaging is. You can even look into which beauty products are easily refillable. These include eyeshadow compacts, perfume bottles and tubs of body lotion that can be refilled in stores.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Show Beauty Hair Volume Mist: When you need a big hair day, Show Beauty Lux Volume Mist provides fullness and shine, lifting hair from the root with a natural, flexible and brushable finish. Wheat protein repairs hair, and vitamin E and lychee reduce fading, plus there's a botanical blend of aloe vera, lavender, mango, kiwi, ginger and argan oil. It's �35 at Harvey Nichols.

“Instead of using plastic roll-ons, opt for a solid natural deodorant that comes in a more eco-friendly metal tin. Try swapping to a bamboo toothbrush – the energy that goes into making these is just a fraction of what is required to make a plastic toothbrush, and the bamboo handles are biodegradable.”

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Dr. Hauschka Regenerating Day Cream: Especially created for mature skin, this cream uses red clover to help support a natural skin renewal process, and contains light-reflecting pigments which can adapt to all skin tones, reducing the look of redness. Launching on Sptember 3, it's part of Dr Hauschka's award-winning Regenerating range and costs �45 at Dr.hauschka.com.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Elemis Biotec Energising Skincare System 'This gift box comes with Foreo's Luna Play sonic face cleanser to help re-energise skin with Elemis Biotec cleanser to increase cell energy with encapsulated zinc and copper combined with a trio of acids and a phyto-bioactive to maintain function and vitality. With full-size cleanser and 8mls of day cream and night cream, it costs �80 at Elemis.com.

BEAUTY PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Beauty BLVD Glitter Lips'Gives glittery shine, colour and durability in one handy kit, with Glitter Lips Gloss Bond, a cosmetic grade glitter shade and an applicator brush. Perfect for festivals and the party season, for an unignorable and luscious pout. It aims to last for eight hours, comes in lots of glitter shades and costs �12.50, available at www.beautyblvd.com.