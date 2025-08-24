Nestled in between Harrogate and Wetherby, is a Yorkshire attraction - ranked as the second best theme park in the UK - despite not having a rollercoaster or even any rides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockeld Park is a close runner up to Alton Towers which comes in first place according to TripAdvisor reviews.

We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin to Stockeld Park to discover why this family-run attraction is so popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alton Towers was sold and transformed into a theme park when it acquired its first rollercoaster in 1980.

Alton Towers now has over 40 rides and attractions including 10 thrilling rollercoasters.

Stockeld Park, however, has only been open to the public since 2006 when owners Peter and Susie Grant began selling Christmas Trees to the public rather than purely wholesale.

Throughout the last 20 years, the family have developed the site into an enchanted forest and illuminations with the additions of a maze, go karts, and in 2022 they opened Europe’s largest indoor playcentre The Hive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I remember going to the opening of the Hive where Peter Grant himself was showcasing the spiral slide in the centre. The entire park is purpose-built for both adults and children alike to play.

Due to its location over the years it has attracted celebrity visitors such as Helen Skelton with her children and professional footballers.

My children and I have been in the Summer where there’s a mixture of inflatables on, and then during winter for the illuminations. Ever since Stockeld offered its own illuminations many local attractions have followed suit.

The indoor play centre, The Hive, alone has been crowned Best Indoor Play venue in the Association of Indoor Play awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet there’s no headline-catching rides or coasters here - instead, the park evolves with each season, offering an almost forest school-style theme park where children can get active, play, and learn along the way.

Online reviewers rave about the “interactive statues” as you explore the park as well as the range of activities for all ages.

One reviewer said: “The children could do anything and no waiting.”

After a recent trip to Alton Towers, where I spent my day queueing for rollercoasters, I definitely see the attraction in this, as it's about the entire family having fun together.

Stockeld Park now hosts over 250,000 visitors to its adventure park each year.