Pudsey Park: Joy for residents as food and drink kiosk near play area to reopen after funding secured
Parents taking their children to Pudsey Park will be able to treat their young ones to a drink and ice-cream when the kiosk is reopened in the coming months.
The kiosk has been left empty since pre-Covid but will now be reopened and operated by Leeds City Council after campaigning from local residents.
Councillor Simon Seary welcomed the "fantastic news", saying: "After the last tenant left we took it and looked at what we could do with this historic building.
"There will be around two people operating it and the money made from the kiosk will go back into the Council Parks Department."
He said that work to refurbish the building has started and that he hopes it will be open to the public for the summer.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We are pleased to confirm plans to reopen the refreshment kiosk at Pudsey Park.
“Refurbishment and redecoration work will now be carried out at the building to get it ready for business again.
“A timescale for this work and the reopening has yet to be finalised and residents will be provided with an update in due course.
“We hope the kiosk will be a popular added attraction for people using the park, which is already one of the most-visited in the city.”
