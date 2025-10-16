Climbing frames and swings to be installed at Grade-II listed Leeds estate

Children will enjoy expanded play facilities at a Leeds visitor attraction after plans were approved by the council.

Leeds City Council will upgrade its adventure play facilities at Grade II-listed Lotherton Hall.

Climbing frames, swings and sculptures will be installed after a planning application was approved.

A design report said the facilities would help children with special needs and disabilities enjoy the outdoors.

It said: “The proposed adventure play area aims to complement the existing activities on site while offering variety and adventure for a wider range of age groups and abilities.

“This revitalisation of this underused area will greatly improve the overall amenity of the space.”

The new playground will be divided into five areas, Birdwatch Tower, Squirrel Tower, Deer Park Rangers and Troop Camp.

A council planning officer’s report said: “The application is for the improvement and expansion of the existing play provision at Lotherton estate.

“Much of the existing apparatus at the site is to be removed and replaced with a more significant offering.”

The report said the scheme was technically inappropriate for green belt land on the Edwardian estate.

But it said: “However, there are considered to be very special circumstances to outweigh the harm identified, and as such the development is considered acceptable in planning terms.”

