RSPCA Leeds: These are the rescue cats and kittens currently up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch

Plenty of cats at the RSPCA are looking for a forever home this week.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 11:26 am

If interested in rehoming one of the cats listed please head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch website.

1. Belle

Belle came to the RSPCA as her owners couldn't keep her anymore. She is very vocal and loves people, and loves a good tickle and stroke. She does have a playful side and likes to play with ping pong balls and a straw!

2. Peggy

Peggy came to the centre as a stray, but despite this unsteady start to life she has always been extremely friendly and fond of people. She has just learned how to play with her toy fish and now she is having a blast at the RSPCA - but she does want a forever home and family to settle down with.

3. Scotty and Smudge

This pair came into RSPCA care as they were abandoned by their previous owners. They are very close friends and like to snuggle up in their apartment at the rescue centre. Smudge is a little bit more confident than Scotty, but they both love affection.

4. Balti and Ludo

Balti and Ludo are both super friendly gents and not only love each other's company but also love the company from humans. They both love a good stroke, you’ll just have to make sure you give them even amounts of affection! A lazy day in their beds is what they do best but they are soon up and about the moment they see a human - they love to meow at everyone!

