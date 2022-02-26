1. Dodger
Dodger is a ten-year-old Staffordshire terrier looking for a forever home where he will get plenty of fuss and treats. He is quite frightened by loud noises and bangs so a quiet house would be ideal for him, and he also will need training before being left alone as it stresses him out. He has mastered basic commands and loves learning new tricks!
2. Rodney
Rodney is a super sweet lad who is only five years old. He loves other dogs and would really like some walking buddies, but he does sometimes get a little overexcited from all the stimulation! He's looking for an active home where he can get plenty of playtime outside.
3. Oreo
Oreo is a bundle of joy who is toy crazy! He loves to play and is very loyal once he gets to know you, and tends to follow you around like he is your shadow. He is currently with a foster family as kennel life caused him too much stress. Oreo also has a skin condition that would need to be discussed with any potential owners.
4. Isla
Isla is a ten-year-old Akita with plenty of energy to bounce about and play football. She is very friendly and is fine with children of a secondary school age, and can be left alone for short periods. She is looking to find a home alongside her best friend Darcy.