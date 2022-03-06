If interested in any of the cats listed below, had to the RSPCA website.
1. Misty
Look into those big eyes! Misty is a beautiful eight-year-old female with lots of love and cuddles to give. She is described as a gentle-natured lady with plenty of elegance about her, but she also loves a good rough and tumble with a brand new toy too. Misty is a little bit shy so will need an owner who is patient with her, and would prefer an adult-only household.
2. Brian
Brian is a very affectionate and loving young chap with stunning green eyes and a big personality. He is super talkative and loves a good chat with the team and volunteers he sees throughout the day. In between his chats you’ll find him having a cat nap or batting his ball around on his scratching post.
3. Florence and Ernie
Florence and Ernie are two of a kind! Both with stunning green eyes and lovely markings all over. They love to snuggle up to one another, the team find it cute when they see them rest their tails around each other. When they aren’t curled up and having a snooze, they love to play with their toys and are great fans of being stroked and having plenty of fuss from the team.
4. Milo
Milo came into RSPCA care as his owner could not afford to keep him. He is a lovely friendly boy, enjoys being stroked and being around people, but is also happy at times to have a snooze on his own. Milo is not keen on other cats and can get a bit stressed if other cats in the cattery are looking into his apartment.