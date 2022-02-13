1. Scotty and Smudge
This pair came into RSPCA care as they were abandoned by their previous owners. They are very close friends and like to snuggle up in their apartment at the rescue centre. Smudge is a little bit more confident than Scotty, but they both love affection.
2. Percy
Percy is one year old and was sadly given up by his previous owner as they had to go into hospital. He loves to chase his ball across the room and has a very loving and cheerful energy.
3. Autumn
Autumn was brought to the centre when a kind family helped her and her litter of three kittens. She is a sweet girl who just needs a bit of time and patience to get to know her new family. Once she is comfortable around you, she will happily come curl up next to and paw or headbutt you. Once these cuddles start, she won’t stop purring!
4. Balti and Ludo
Balti and Ludo are both super friendly gents and not only love each other's company but also love the company from humans. They both love a good stroke, you’ll just have to make sure you give them even amounts of affection! A lazy day in their beds is what they do best but they are soon up and about the moment they see a human - they love to meow at everyone!