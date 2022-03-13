If interested in any of the cats listed below, had to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branchwebsite.
Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch
1. Misty
Look into those big eyes! Misty is a beautiful eight-year-old female with lots of love and cuddles to give. She is described as a gentle-natured lady with plenty of elegance about her, but she also loves a good rough and tumble with a brand new toy too. Misty is a little bit shy so will need an owner who is patient with her, and would prefer an adult-only household.
2. Florence and Ernie
Florence and Ernie are two of a kind! Both with stunning green eyes and lovely markings all over. They love to snuggle up to one another, the team find it cute when they see them rest their tails around each other. When they aren’t curled up and having a snooze, they love to play with their toys and are great fans of being stroked and having plenty of fuss from the team.
3. Milo
Milo came into RSPCA care as his owner could not afford to keep him. He is a lovely friendly boy, enjoys being stroked and being around people, but is also happy at times to have a snooze on his own. Milo is not keen on other cats and can get a bit stressed if other cats in the cattery are looking into his apartment.
4. Autumn
Autumn was brought to the centre when a kind family helped her and her litter of three kittens. She is a sweet girl who just needs a bit of time and patience to get to know her new family. Once she is comfortable around you, she will happily come curl up next to and paw or headbutt you. Once these cuddles start, she won’t stop purring!